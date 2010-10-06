Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Antec EA-380D Green: Measurements

Efficiency in accordance with the 80 PLUS specification:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

Antec's PSU shows very well here. The 380 W PSU even manages to take a slight lead in our efficiency measurements. The two best PSUs from the previous bunch, the Huntkey Jumper 450B and the Xigmatek NRP PC402, can only just match the Antec EA-380D Green. The EA-380D performs well in the other measurements, as well.

Only the nine degree increase in temperature under load sticks out, which it is most likely attributable to the small fan.