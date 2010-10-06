Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Chieftec BPS-450S
The 450 W Chieftec BPS-450S is the most powerful PSU remaining in this test after the AXP's untimely death. What first struck us when unpacking the Chieftec was its thick, multilingual manual. An extensive printed manual is uncommon, especially in this price range.
The cables and connectors are not quite as impressive, however, despite being long compared to the rest of the PSUs in this test. Four SATA and three Molex connectors are not enough for even a cheap PSU, especially one with only a single 6-pin PCIe connector. The ATX cable is the only one wrapped in sleeving.
|Chieftec BPS-450S
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|15 A
|24 A
|17 A
|16 A
|n/a
|n/a
|0.3 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|3.6 W
|15.0 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU And VGA
|Combined Output
|120 A
|396 W
|Total Continuous Output
|450 W
|Peak Output
|550 W*
* for 60 seconds
Oh, and it was interesting to see a real PSU blow up :D
Looking at the picture and the fan alignment it seems otherwise.
great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.