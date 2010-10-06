Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Corsair CX400W: Measurements

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS requirements:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

The Corsair CX400W lives up to the 80 PLUS certification conditions, though it only just manages to reach the minimum requirement of 80% efficiency at 20% and 100% of the maximum 115 V load.

At 230 V, the results are naturally a bit higher. Its efficiency does deteriorate rather severely under light loads, though. At 25 W, it is just 69% (115 V) and 70% (230 V) respectively.

Other measurement results are loosely within the ATX specifications, and the hold-up time of 35 ms is particularly good. The very low temperature increase of just two degrees under load is also noteworthy. However, the CX4000W does have the highest inrush current of all the tested PSUs, with more than 63 A at 230 V.