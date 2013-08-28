Part 1: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Antec HCG-400

Antec’s three letter acronym HCG stands for High Current Gamer, which doesn't mean that the power supply transfers electric charge out of your PC and into you. Rather, the company is suggesting that its 400 W PSU is up to the task of delivering consistent power at high load levels, such as the ones you'd encounter in a taxing 3D game.

Although a $45 power supply like the HCG-400 isn't high-end by any means, we do like build quality of its chassis and the fully sleeved cables. Even the length of those cables can be considered sufficient for a budget-oriented PSU. The number of connectors you get, however, leaves something to be desired. There is but one six-pin auxiliary PCI Express plug, five SATA connectors, and four four-pin Molex leads.