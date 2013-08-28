Part 1: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Enermax Triathlor 385W
The Triathlor series from Enermax sits at the lower end of this vendor's product portfolio, both with respect to its price and feature set. While we do notice the company's cost-cutting efforts, this 385 W PSU superficially appears to offer better build quality than Cougar's A350. Admittedly, our first impressions comes from the Enermax PSU's greater weight. Chalk it up to penny-pinching that the peripheral cables are only sleeved up to the first connector. From there, they're individual wires.
Cable length is a mixed bag. The 24-pin ATX, ATX12V, and auxiliary PCI Express cables are sufficiently long. However, the SATA connectors wind up as the first two positions on both peripheral cables. So, all of your SATA-based devices need to be 20" away from the power supply or closer. This is further aggravated by the fact that the first and second SATA connectors are a mere 4” apart. Somewhat turned off by such a problematic configuration, we were then surprised to find Velcro strips for tidying up the cable routing. Like Cougar's submission, the Enermax PSU employs two 12 V rails, each of which supplies up to 20 A.
|Enermax Triathlor 385W
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|20 A
|20 A
|20 A
|20 A
|0.5 A
|2.5 A
|Individual Output
|6
|1
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|100 W
|384 W
|Total Continuous Output
|385 W
|Peak Output
|425 W
So weight alone is not a reliable indicator.
Also, at high frequencies and high efficiencies, the size of inductors, capacitors, transformers and heatsinks along with the associated weight shrink. While light weight and high quality may rarely be seen together, they certainly are not mutually exclusive.
a good chunk of Tom's physical hardware reviews generally are conducted in europe. This goes for a good handful of the gpu tests as well. EVGA rarely ever shows up on review sites because of it(and possibly due to lack of EVGA response to a hardware review pitch)
do you have pics to prove this?
They have already listed the PSUs for part 2 and I didn't see a part 3 listed. I wonder where the Corsair CX430 is. Its a 85+ Bronze PSU and is $39.99 on Egg right now. Its one of the best entry level PSUs I have actually used as well and compared to other PSUs at the same price point or higher (within 550W and may or may not be 80+ at all) I have seen less of them come back bad.
While weight is an important factor, overall weight is 100% useless
for example check out the SIGMA SHARK SP-635
http://www.ocia.net/reviews/sigma635/page2.shtml
it is probably one of the heaviest power supplies you will find (with the exception of some of the 1200 watt ones)
I purchased it a while back and was disappointed at the internals. they used an insanely thick case that made the power supply weigh a lot but the insides were were the result of the owner of the company asking while walking around china, what are the cheapest items we can find on the shenzhen market today.
(at least the power supply can double as a flail or a boat anchor)