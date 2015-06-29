System Builder Marathon Q2 2015: $1600 Gaming PC

Media, Productivity And Compression
We have a few more examples of what happens when you put a Core i5 up against an i7. For the scoring, lower numbers are better. And since I’m not seeing any numbers higher than mine, I definitely know my place in this section. In the end though, larger gaps between the baseline and overclock show what a difference time and patience can make when you’re trying to bump up performance with an overclock.
now cue the corsair psu haters in 3....2.....
edit: i see a lot of different ideas of what "could" have been done with the money, but honestly we all know what these suggested parts can do already. using non-traditional parts in the build gives up numbers on some pieces we may not have tried out before. the numbers may not be overly positive but i learn something from them either way. so maybe take this as a lesson on "what not to do" and move on if you're so inclined. always nice to see stats on machines built with "other" parts at least for the learning opportunity :)
You can get RAM for almost half that price, a good SSD for about half that price, and an SLI-capable motherboard for half that price.
If it is I want one!
I am not a gamer but I do build a lot of CAD workstations at work. I do not see why the xeon is not a massive improvement over the i5. It is missing the integrated graphics, but that should not matter for gamers same as it works for my CAD workstations.
I have wondered about this for a long time, someone please explain.