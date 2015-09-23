QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Random Mixed Data Sweep

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

All three systems use the same hard disk drives and the random performance at 4KB and 8KB are very close in all tests. The SSD cache test does stand out, as you would expect. The three systems running without SSD cache show sharp spikes with 100 percent random writes. This is from the DRAM cache in the systems.

The TVS-863+ APU is able to keep up with the Intel Xeon in the Netgear ReadyNAS 716X. We really expected the Xeon system to run away from the others in random data tests but that wasn't the case today.