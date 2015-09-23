QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Single-Client iSCSI Workloads

iSCSI is an amazing technology that allows users to mount a volume to a host computer and have it control the volume as a local drive. You can even set the computer up to boot from the iSCSI share, just like a SAN.

QNAP's iSCSI configuration delivers some of the best performance in the business. The cache-accelerated volume manages to shave a few seconds off of each test that you may use at home. Even without the cache enabled, QNAP's iSCSI runs circles around the other systems.