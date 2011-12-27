Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Mushkin Redline 993997
The least-expensive of this comparison’s premium RAM, Mushkin’s Redline 993997 still packs the punch of a DDR3-2133 rating and a full 16 GB capacity.
We’re not certain how Mushkin achieved this pricing feat while using more-expensive heat spreaders than its 16 GB competitors. But we’re happy to see that this kit is still as easy to configure as those more-expensive parts. DDR3-2133 CAS 9-11-10-28 is available as XMP Profile 1.
SPD profiles, on the other hand, are far more conservative. So, the best our board could accomplish without enabling XMP was DDR3-1333 CAS 9. Manual configuration is course another (highly recommended) option in this case.
Mushkin provides a non-transferable limited lifetime warranty to the original purchaser of its DRAM products.
Performance gains via memory even when given a favorable playing field (reduced graphics) are pretty small. The reference CAS 9 1600 appeared to hold its own at a fraction of the cost. As was eluded to I think kits like this are really only aimed towards the small crowd of super-enthusiasts that want to squeeze every last drop out of a system regardless of price.
Nice article and one that I think illustrates both the benefits (ease of overclocking) and disadvantages (less fine tuning) of the multiplier friendly yet limited bclk of both 1155 and 2011.
Also it would have been nice to add some Ram Disk benchmarks to the review aswell.
bauboniIt would be nice to compare these 2.4Ghz Quad Channel memories with the usual 1.6Ghz DualChannel kits, specialy at gamming scenarios.That's why there's a DDR3-1600 reference data set on each chart. Of course it's quad-channel because that's what the CPU is designed to run, and we wouldn't want to artificially handicap it...would we?
SB-E hasn't changed much here, at most ~1% boost.
Well, I really wanted to see the practical difference between dual to quad channel at gamming =P
Of course we'd like to gauge the marketability of this concept before putting money behind it, so perhaps you can start a thread in the Forums to gauge its popularity? On a platform limited to $500-1000 CPU's, would any readers really spend that much a second time for memory?
Just wondering, but does this mean there is a bottleneck in the CPU? Is OCing the ram worth it when paired with a 5ghz processor? It is just hard to suggest any of these products when there is so little difference between them and the stock version. Good article though
All the same I would love to be proved wrong and see some real world tests on the subject!