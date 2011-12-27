Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Mushkin Redline 993997

The least-expensive of this comparison’s premium RAM, Mushkin’s Redline 993997 still packs the punch of a DDR3-2133 rating and a full 16 GB capacity.

We’re not certain how Mushkin achieved this pricing feat while using more-expensive heat spreaders than its 16 GB competitors. But we’re happy to see that this kit is still as easy to configure as those more-expensive parts. DDR3-2133 CAS 9-11-10-28 is available as XMP Profile 1.

SPD profiles, on the other hand, are far more conservative. So, the best our board could accomplish without enabling XMP was DDR3-1333 CAS 9. Manual configuration is course another (highly recommended) option in this case.

Mushkin provides a non-transferable limited lifetime warranty to the original purchaser of its DRAM products.