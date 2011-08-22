Micro-Stuttering And GPU Scaling In CrossFire And SLI

Benchmark Results: DirectX 10 Games
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
Call of Juarez
Interim Assessment:
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. favors the AMD armada more and more as higher resolutions and settings are tested. However, micro-stuttering worsens as well, even for Nvidia.
This phenomenon manifests itself even more seriously in CoJ. While CrossFire scales well under load, it becomes even more susceptible to micro-stuttering.
Let’s recap the introduction and the graph of the GeForce GTX 590. Apart from the three-way and four-way CrossFire setups, which do provide solid performance and low levels of micro-stuttering, AMD's dual-GPU CrossFire implementation isn't impressing us. Nvidia emerges victorious here.
Obviously, they won't reach frame rates as high as those attained through AFR, but if the frame rate loss is small enough, those modes might still be justifiable if they eliminate micro-stuttering altogether.
I'd be curious if these alternate methods could justify the cost of an additional card through added performance without coming with the drawback of micro-stuttering.