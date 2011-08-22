Micro-Stuttering And GPU Scaling In CrossFire And SLI

Benchmark Results: DirectX 10 Games

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

Call of Juarez

Interim Assessment:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. favors the AMD armada more and more as higher resolutions and settings are tested. However, micro-stuttering worsens as well, even for Nvidia.

This phenomenon manifests itself even more seriously in CoJ. While CrossFire scales well under load, it becomes even more susceptible to micro-stuttering.

Let’s recap the introduction and the graph of the GeForce GTX 590. Apart from the three-way and four-way CrossFire setups, which do provide solid performance and low levels of micro-stuttering, AMD's dual-GPU CrossFire implementation isn't impressing us. Nvidia emerges victorious here.