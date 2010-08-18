Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

Benchmark Results: Crysis

With Crysis 2 on the horizon, this standby benchmark is unquestionably on its way out. For now, it remains a challenging game engine. The new Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5 and even DDR3 card maintain a playable 30 frames per second (FPS) up to 1680x1050, while the older Radeon HD 4650 can only muster 17 FPS at this resolution. So far, all indications are that the Radeon HD 5550 is poised to make a fantastic replacement for the Radeon HD 4650, assuming that the prices end up in the same range when the dust settles.

The GDDR5-equipped Radeon HD 5570 puts up a good fight here, but falls short of the Radeon HD 5670 and achieves parity with the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5. The GDDR5-equipped Radeon does manage to pull an average over 30 FPS at 1920x1080, which is no small feat. Note how PowerColor’s factory-overclocked PCS+ HD5550 manages to meet or beat the Radeon HD 5570 DDR3 card.