Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

Benchmark Results: Crysis
With Crysis 2 on the horizon, this standby benchmark is unquestionably on its way out. For now, it remains a challenging game engine. The new Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5 and even DDR3 card maintain a playable 30 frames per second (FPS) up to 1680x1050, while the older Radeon HD 4650 can only muster 17 FPS at this resolution. So far, all indications are that the Radeon HD 5550 is poised to make a fantastic replacement for the Radeon HD 4650, assuming that the prices end up in the same range when the dust settles.
The GDDR5-equipped Radeon HD 5570 puts up a good fight here, but falls short of the Radeon HD 5670 and achieves parity with the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5. The GDDR5-equipped Radeon does manage to pull an average over 30 FPS at 1920x1080, which is no small feat. Note how PowerColor’s factory-overclocked PCS+ HD5550 manages to meet or beat the Radeon HD 5570 DDR3 card.
either you have not heard the terrible news, or you are a far more patient man than I.
After driver 10.4, in XP, video brightness and other adjustments just don't work. If you want to adjust the video you have to go back to 10.4.
Contrast this with nvidia. As far as I know, their drivers work properly, with Gamma adjustment for video, and video brightness etc. separated from desktop brightness etc.
But, in the last nvidia drivers I tried, there are problems with profiles. While you're in video, you can't save the settings as a profile. You have to go to desktop. Then you can save them. You used to be able to right-click on the tray icon and select your profiles. In the last nvidia driver I checked, you couldn't do that. At least you can do that in the ATI drivers. You can't sort the darn things, though.
So, to select a profile in nvidea you'd always have to open the control panel. In ATI, if you've come upon a dark video and you have several profiles to try on it, it's fast and easy by right-clicking in the tray.
I don't think the programmers actually use the control panels themselves. Such awful logic!
One last thing I'd like to know from the coming article is if the nvidia video section works on flash videos (with the 10.1 flash) in XP. It must in Win 7.
I would say anything under a year is "on the horizon" so a March 2011 street date lines up pretty well with that statement.
-Devin
But what really belongs here is the 5450!
That would show how much MORE powerful the 5550/70 cards are... Yeah I know, about 4x... but still it should be there. Maybe the 5470 will come out ;)
Current pricing of the lower 5000 & 4000 series (Order of performance)
5450 = $40~70 ($55+ = 1GB useless versions)
4650 = $50~80
5550 = $65~90 (DDR2 or DDR3 ver)
5570 = $70~90 (DDR3)
4670 = $70~90
5670 = $85~105
5750 = $125~150 (Ouch - considering they cost less to make that 4670s)
First, when it comes to DX11 games, they are too much for the 5550 and below - but under DX10 - they do pretty good. So for your $70~75, you might as WELL buy the 4670 over the 5550s and 5570-DDR3. Now if the the 5550-DDR5 sells for the same price or less of a 4670, then it maybe worth it.
Considering the age of these cards, the 5670 should be $80~90... as it doesn't touch the $100 4850! But the 4850 & 57xx requires more power/bigger PSUs.
A non-eyeinfinity version of a 5750 for $100 would be a sweat card to get that would hammer the nail into the 4800 series.