AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Radeon HD 6570 GDDR5 And Radeon HD 6670

Both of the reference samples that AMD supplied are half-height models, ideal for HTPC applications. At a casual glance, you wouldn’t be able to tell the Radeon HD 6570 apart from the Radeon HD 6450, despite the huge difference in performance potential. AMD's Radeon HD 6670 stands apart from its peer with a much larger cooler, despite the same 6½” x 3” PCB. It should be noted that this cooler manages to fit within the space designated for a single PCIe slot.

These cards fit within the 75 W limit limit of a second-gen PCI Express slot, and the Radeon HD 6670 becomes the fastest reference design that doesn’t require a dedicated auxiliary connector.

Both reference models have DVI-D, DisplayPort, and analog VGA outputs. The DVI output does support a DVI-to-HDMI adapter for 3D display over HDMI 1.4a. Since the Turks GPU can handle up to four displays, it is possible that some manufacturers will include more outputs on specialty cards, though most are expected to keep costs down with simpler connectivity.

Because the Radeon HD 6570 and 6670 samples share a common PCB, it's no surprise that they're both also equipped with GDDR5 RAM. It’s probable that the DDR3 version of the Radeon HD 6570 has a slightly different arrangement. Be aware of it, though; its performance will be inferior to the GDDR5-based cards being tested today.