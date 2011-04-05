AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

With Crysis 2 in the wild, we can take some new benchmarks of the full retail version:

This game shows a slight preference for Nvidia hardware. But as resolution is raised, we see the playing field constrict and the Radeon HD 6790 draws much closer to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. The card’s full 256-bit memory interface is helping out here.