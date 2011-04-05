AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2
With Crysis 2 in the wild, we can take some new benchmarks of the full retail version:
This game shows a slight preference for Nvidia hardware. But as resolution is raised, we see the playing field constrict and the Radeon HD 6790 draws much closer to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB. The card’s full 256-bit memory interface is helping out here.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.