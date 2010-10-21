AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs Predator
Aliens vs. Predator is an interesting case, and while the game makes use of the DirectX 11 tessellation feature, it certainly doesn't appear to be the limiting factor here. The new Radeon 6800 cards and their enhanced tessellation units gain no ground against their predecessors, suggesting that this game engine is pixel-shader limited (indeed, tessellation is proven to be sparsely utilized here, limited to the alien model). It is notable that this is the first game we've seen where the GeForce GTX 470 gains no ground against the Radeon HD 6870.
