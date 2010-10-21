AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

Benchmark Results: Civilization V

Civilization V has two distinct arenas: diplomacy and the map. The diplomatic view involves beautifully-rendered versions of famous leaders like Alexander the Great and the Pharaoh Rameses, while the map view involves representations of military forces on lovingly-rendered terrain. We'll start with the leader benchmark, a test that does give us some comparative information about the products we're testing. Although, with frame rates above 100 FPS in every case, the result doesn't seem relevant.

It is definitely interesting to see the frame rates soar when the map is zoomed in. But when the map is zoomed out, performance drops between 54 and 73 FPS on these powerful cards. The GeForce cards are favored in this part of the game.