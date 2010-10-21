Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

By ,

HQV 2.0 Video Playback Quality Benchmark

While our review is pressed short for time, we did manage to run the HQV 2.0 benchmark on the Radeon HD 6870.

We left most of the driver settings at their default values but increased the edge enhancement setting to 35%, to our taste.

Here are the results we observed:

TestScore
TEST CLASS 1: VIDEO CONVERSION
Chapter 1: Video Resolution19/20
Chapter 2: Film Resolution10/10
Chapter 3: Overlay on Film8/10
Chapter 4: Response Time7/10
Chapter 5: Multi-Cadence30/30
Chapter 6: Color Upsampling Errors10/10
TEST CLASS 2: NOISE AND ARTIFACT REDUCTION
Chapter 1: Random Noise20/20
Chapter 2: Compression Artifacts20/20
Chapter 3: Upscaled Compression Artifacts20/20
TEST CLASS 3: IMAGE SCALING AND ENHANCEMENTS
Chapter 1: Scaling and Filtering15/15
Chapter 2: Resolution Enhancement15/15
TEST CLASS 4: ADAPTIVE PROCESSING
Chapter 1: Contrast Enhancement20/20
Chapter 2: Skin Tone Correction:10/10
TOTAL SCORE:204/210

As you can see, the Radeon HD 6870 achieved an almost-perfect score. While there is definitely some subjective variables for this test, our results are very close to AMD's 198/210 reported score. No matter how you slice it, the Radeon HD 6800-series is capable of superlative video playback enhancements.

314 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 22 October 2010 12:42
    Yeah I agree. I don't get AMD's marketing on the 6000 series. One would think that the 6870 would obv performan better then the 5870 at first glance but instead it yelds less performance then the 5870. That just doesn't make any sense from a consumor standpoint.
    Reply
  • TheRockMonsi 22 October 2010 12:44
    I like where AMD is going with the 6000 series, not so much with naming, but pretty much everything else about it. Can't wait for the 6900's, those are going to be beasts!!!!!
    Reply
  • Randomacts 22 October 2010 12:45
    Its here.....
    Reply
  • Poisoner 22 October 2010 12:47
    I think AMD did a great job with these cards. Its just sick at what performance you can get for 200 bucks.
    Reply
  • 22 October 2010 12:49
    Super review. but i think HD6850 is faster than 1gb gtx 460....
    Reply
  • duk3 22 October 2010 12:52
    Nice benchmark suite!
    I am looking forward to the 6900 series and 22nm gpus later on for some real performance improvements.
    Reply
  • takeapieandrun 22 October 2010 12:52
    Not exactly powerhouses, but I do believe they will be great for market competition.
    Reply
  • agnickolov 22 October 2010 12:53
    This is what happens when a company is left with no competition for so long...
    Reply
  • forces 22 October 2010 12:53
    nice but... where is Crysis!!!? they can play Crysis i know but how well can they play it? everyone has Crysis and have played Crysis and will play it... :(, its a nice game to compare perfomance...
    Reply
  • rottingsheep 22 October 2010 13:02
    6850 vs 1gb 460. i would pick 460 because it overclocks a lot better
    Reply