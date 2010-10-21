AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

HQV 2.0 Video Playback Quality Benchmark
While our review is pressed short for time, we did manage to run the HQV 2.0 benchmark on the Radeon HD 6870.
We left most of the driver settings at their default values but increased the edge enhancement setting to 35%, to our taste.
Here are the results we observed:
|Test
|Score
|TEST CLASS 1: VIDEO CONVERSION
|Chapter 1: Video Resolution
|19/20
|Chapter 2: Film Resolution
|10/10
|Chapter 3: Overlay on Film
|8/10
|Chapter 4: Response Time
|7/10
|Chapter 5: Multi-Cadence
|30/30
|Chapter 6: Color Upsampling Errors
|10/10
|TEST CLASS 2: NOISE AND ARTIFACT REDUCTION
|Chapter 1: Random Noise
|20/20
|Chapter 2: Compression Artifacts
|20/20
|Chapter 3: Upscaled Compression Artifacts
|20/20
|TEST CLASS 3: IMAGE SCALING AND ENHANCEMENTS
|Chapter 1: Scaling and Filtering
|15/15
|Chapter 2: Resolution Enhancement
|15/15
|TEST CLASS 4: ADAPTIVE PROCESSING
|Chapter 1: Contrast Enhancement
|20/20
|Chapter 2: Skin Tone Correction:
|10/10
|TOTAL SCORE:
|204/210
As you can see, the Radeon HD 6870 achieved an almost-perfect score. While there is definitely some subjective variables for this test, our results are very close to AMD's 198/210 reported score. No matter how you slice it, the Radeon HD 6800-series is capable of superlative video playback enhancements.
I am looking forward to the 6900 series and 22nm gpus later on for some real performance improvements.