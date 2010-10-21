AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

HQV 2.0 Video Playback Quality Benchmark

While our review is pressed short for time, we did manage to run the HQV 2.0 benchmark on the Radeon HD 6870.

We left most of the driver settings at their default values but increased the edge enhancement setting to 35%, to our taste.

Here are the results we observed:

Test Score TEST CLASS 1: VIDEO CONVERSION Chapter 1: Video Resolution 19/20 Chapter 2: Film Resolution 10/10 Chapter 3: Overlay on Film 8/10 Chapter 4: Response Time 7/10 Chapter 5: Multi-Cadence 30/30 Chapter 6: Color Upsampling Errors 10/10 TEST CLASS 2: NOISE AND ARTIFACT REDUCTION Chapter 1: Random Noise 20/20 Chapter 2: Compression Artifacts 20/20 Chapter 3: Upscaled Compression Artifacts 20/20 TEST CLASS 3: IMAGE SCALING AND ENHANCEMENTS Chapter 1: Scaling and Filtering 15/15 Chapter 2: Resolution Enhancement 15/15 TEST CLASS 4: ADAPTIVE PROCESSING Chapter 1: Contrast Enhancement 20/20 Chapter 2: Skin Tone Correction: 10/10 TOTAL SCORE: 204/210

As you can see, the Radeon HD 6870 achieved an almost-perfect score. While there is definitely some subjective variables for this test, our results are very close to AMD's 198/210 reported score. No matter how you slice it, the Radeon HD 6800-series is capable of superlative video playback enhancements.