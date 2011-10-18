The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 usually shows the expected performance increase from overclocking, though some of that lead is diminished with AA enabled.

We need only look at our highest setting to see where the bottlenecks occur. Metro 2033 is the only game in this round-up to benefit from the reference card’s added memory. The benchmark for this game also reports minimum frame rates, and most players will only be able to see apparent smoothness at 2560x1600 using medium details with AA disabled (producing around 19 FPS minimum).