The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Gigabyte GV-R695OC-1GD
Short names might not win showdowns, but at least the buyer can remember them when picking amongst competing products. Such is the case with Gigabyte’s overclocked R695OC-1GD.
This is the only card in today’s roundup based on AMD's Radeon HD 6970 circuit board, giving the card itself a 10.8” length. Though there’s no overhang for the triple-fan cooler, simply adding the faceplate brings this card to a bay-busting 11” mounting depth.
Performance PC builders usually buy cases with the extra mounting space, and Gigabyte even has a few models under its own brand. On the other hand, anyone hoping to see the first-generation BIOS selector switch from some of this card's 2 GB predecessors will be disappointed to find that this is a second-generation design without that capability.
Big cooling allows Gigabyte to lead competitors in its default GPU clock which, at 870 MHz, is nearly 9% higher than AMD's reference specification. Memory remains at AMD’s default GDDR5-5000.
Gigabyte’s added value comes from cooling and overclocking, though the firm does include the now-expected AMD CrossFire bridge. Two four-pin-to-PCIe power adapters are also included, though we fear many builders will use these as an excuse to draw too much power from an older PSU that lacks strong +12 V rails.
Gigabyte graphics cards come with an industry-standard three-year warranty.
my gtx 580 @ 1080p with these exact settings gets around 35 average fps.
the low fps are probably around 15.
Edit: oh ok. i play at ultra settings with advanced physx on. the test uses medium settings with no physx.
If only things were so simple. That's why I think (hope, really) that a large number of next-gen low and mid range cards will be mostly silent, and very efficient.
Yeah it cost twice as much to. I could CF both of these cards and it would kill your card in performance/price
and why ARE they on medium settings? wouldn't it show the benefit of 2gb on higher settings, hell even on my 6850 I play it on higher settings than that...
The test was set up to produce playable framerates in the sample map. The tests showed a minimum framerate of around 19.8 FPS using MEDIUM details and no AA at 2560x1600. Obviously, the sample map pushes these graphics cards harder than the maps you're currently playing.
I have found that Metro 2033 requires a strong CPU as well as GPU. Your CPU might be the bottleneck. I've also found that Metro 2033 is one of the few games I've played that hyperthreading matters.
Unless prices have changed a lot, I don't see the 1GB 6950 as the sweet spot.There are probably a dozen of other professional reviews that show that the 2GB version DOES greatly improve performance at the highest settings. At the highest settings, the 6950 2GB card virtually ties the more expensive 570.
It would have been interesting to see which of the cards overclocks the best. I moved my settings up in ATI's Catalsyst Control but the card did not overclock when I moved the settings up for some reason. I tried researching it but XFX's info kind of sucks. Anyway, my card is so fast that I decided it wasn't important anyway and I don't game.