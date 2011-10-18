The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

HIS IceQ X HD 6950 1 GB

HIS’ H695QN1G2M focuses on low noise rather than overclocking headroom, though buyers might not notice the cooler in a world of dual- and triple-fan competitors.

At only 9.7” long, including a small amount of fan-shroud overhang, the IceQ X HD 6950 fits a far wider variety of cases compared to Gigabyte's Radeon HD 6970-based design. HIS takes this design improvement a step further by also adding dual DisplayPort outputs.

HIS doesn’t overclock this particular card, though tuning software is still effective for those seeking a minor performance boost.

While quiet cooling is important to most gamers, HIS adds even more value with a certificate for DiRT3. While this is certainly a boon to automotive racing simulation fans, we're sure that other buyers would have preferred at least one full-sized DisplayPort adapter, since the card employs a pair of Mini DisplayPort connectors.

The H695QN1G2M's two-year limited warranty is a little shorter than some of its competitors, though coverage like that is becoming more common amongst companies only selling graphics cards.