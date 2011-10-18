The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

MSI R6950 Twin Frozr III 1GD5 Power Edition/OC

We’re going to abbreviate MSI’s excessively-long name by referring to this high-end 1 GB model as the R6950 PE OC. The card’s 912-V246-047 model number is nearly as short, though less descriptive and not used by many of MSI’s sellers.

On the other hand, MSI’s twin-fan cooler is almost as long as the card’s name. This part extends nearly 1.2” past the end of the 9.5” circuit board for a total mounting length of 10.8”. A long steel brace prevents excessive bowing above the heavy aluminum fan shroud.

MSI makes two key advancements over its similarly-oversized competitor by offering dual DisplayPort connectors and dual BIOS chips. This is, in fact, the only dual-BIOS design we’ve seen on a shortened circuit board, allowing tuners to recover from a failed card BIOS flash to at the flip of a switch.

MSI doesn’t shoot for the sky with its GPU clock, though 850 MHz is still a respectable increase from AMD’s standard 800 MHz. MSI does, however, take the top position in memory overclocking with its GDDR5-5200 data rate.

MSI doesn’t offer any free games with the 1 GB R6950 PE OC, but does supply a single mini-to-full-sized DisplayPort adapter. Whether that’s worth more than the free games from certain competitors depends on how much you values those free games.

One additional value-added feature is MSI’s industry-standard three-year warranty, which is 50% longer than the coverage from competitors handing out free games.