The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

MSI R6950 Twin Frozr III 1GD5 Power Edition/OC
We’re going to abbreviate MSI’s excessively-long name by referring to this high-end 1 GB model as the R6950 PE OC. The card’s 912-V246-047 model number is nearly as short, though less descriptive and not used by many of MSI’s sellers.
On the other hand, MSI’s twin-fan cooler is almost as long as the card’s name. This part extends nearly 1.2” past the end of the 9.5” circuit board for a total mounting length of 10.8”. A long steel brace prevents excessive bowing above the heavy aluminum fan shroud.
MSI makes two key advancements over its similarly-oversized competitor by offering dual DisplayPort connectors and dual BIOS chips. This is, in fact, the only dual-BIOS design we’ve seen on a shortened circuit board, allowing tuners to recover from a failed card BIOS flash to at the flip of a switch.
MSI doesn’t shoot for the sky with its GPU clock, though 850 MHz is still a respectable increase from AMD’s standard 800 MHz. MSI does, however, take the top position in memory overclocking with its GDDR5-5200 data rate.
MSI doesn’t offer any free games with the 1 GB R6950 PE OC, but does supply a single mini-to-full-sized DisplayPort adapter. Whether that’s worth more than the free games from certain competitors depends on how much you values those free games.
One additional value-added feature is MSI’s industry-standard three-year warranty, which is 50% longer than the coverage from competitors handing out free games.
my gtx 580 @ 1080p with these exact settings gets around 35 average fps.
the low fps are probably around 15.
Edit: oh ok. i play at ultra settings with advanced physx on. the test uses medium settings with no physx.
If only things were so simple. That's why I think (hope, really) that a large number of next-gen low and mid range cards will be mostly silent, and very efficient.
Yeah it cost twice as much to. I could CF both of these cards and it would kill your card in performance/price
and why ARE they on medium settings? wouldn't it show the benefit of 2gb on higher settings, hell even on my 6850 I play it on higher settings than that...
The test was set up to produce playable framerates in the sample map. The tests showed a minimum framerate of around 19.8 FPS using MEDIUM details and no AA at 2560x1600. Obviously, the sample map pushes these graphics cards harder than the maps you're currently playing.
I have found that Metro 2033 requires a strong CPU as well as GPU. Your CPU might be the bottleneck. I've also found that Metro 2033 is one of the few games I've played that hyperthreading matters.
Unless prices have changed a lot, I don't see the 1GB 6950 as the sweet spot.There are probably a dozen of other professional reviews that show that the 2GB version DOES greatly improve performance at the highest settings. At the highest settings, the 6950 2GB card virtually ties the more expensive 570.
It would have been interesting to see which of the cards overclocks the best. I moved my settings up in ATI's Catalsyst Control but the card did not overclock when I moved the settings up for some reason. I tried researching it but XFX's info kind of sucks. Anyway, my card is so fast that I decided it wasn't important anyway and I don't game.