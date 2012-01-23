Radeon HD 6990M And GeForce GTX 580M: A Beautiful Lie

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

We added DiRT 3 testing to our notebooks only after returning the mobile platform with GeForce GTX 580Ms installed, leaving AMD to stand on its own in this desktop-versus-notebook graphics comparison.

Ouch. We would have expected 1280x720 to be CPU-bottlenecked, but the single desktop card is already outpacing a pair of notebook modules bearing the same model number (minus that very important M, of course) by a wide margin. Buyer beware!

We think its both sad and wrong that two Radeon HD 6990Ms can’t beat one Radeon HD 6990 when complemented by the same CPU, memory speed, and chipset. Pathetic.