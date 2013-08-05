AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: Company Of Heroes 2

Company of Heroes 2 is a new real-time strategy title that's surprisingly hard on modern hardware. In general, this kind of game doesn't necessitate the higher frame rates that a more reaction-sensitive shooter might compel us to recommend. But at 1920x1080, we still figured out that the Low detail preset was too demanding for these entry-level add-in boards.

As you can see, the minimum frame rates are dismal. It's particularly surprising that Relic's Essence Engine 3.0 paints the GCN architecture in such a favorable light compared to Nvidia's cards. The finishing order goes Radeon HD 7750, 7730 with GDDR5, and 7730 with twice as much DDR3.

The average frame rates are brutalized about halfway through the sequence. Even then, though, the frame rates are pretty low.

The variance is terrible in this title. Every card's worst-case numbers exceed 20 ms, and even the averages are in a range we've known to be perceptible to gamers blind-testing graphics boards. Hopefully this is attributable to CoH 2's newness, and a need for AMD and Nvidia to optimize their drivers still.