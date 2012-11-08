Radeon HD 7990 And GeForce GTX 690: Bring Out The Big Guns

Noise Comparison Videos: Full Load
Full Load with GPGPU
Pushing each card's twin GPUs to 100% utilization is easy with one bitcoin mining session per chip. PowerColor's Devil13 HD7990 enjoys the largest cooling reserves, while HIS' 7970 X2 can't quite keep up.
Not surprisingly, EVGA's GeForce GTX 690 wins the noise contest once again, even in light of temperatures that peak a little higher than we'd like to see. As we mentioned before, though, there aren't many people who plan to use their graphics cards like this (particularly a GK104-based board, which doesn't deliver compelling compute performance), so full-load noise should rarely be an issue.
not to take away anything for the hard work performed; i would have liked have seen nvidia's latest beta driver, 310.33, included also to see if nvidia is doing anything to improve the performance of their card instead of just adding 3d vision, AO, and sli profiles.