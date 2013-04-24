Trending

AMD Radeon HD 7990: Eight Games And A Beastly Card For $1,000

We've been waiting for this since 2011. AMD is ready to unveil its Radeon HD 7990, featuring a pair of Tahiti graphics processors. Can the dual-slot board capture our hearts with great compute and 3D performance, or does Nvidia walk away with this round?

Much-Improved Acoustics, With One Nagging Issue

Cooling A More Elegant Solution

AMD buttons the Radeon HD 7990 up into a dual-slot card that only needs two eight-pin auxiliary power connectors to drive it. With that said, the card jams right up against the PCI-SIG’s electromechanical specification for one x16 slot and two eight-pin connectors: 375 W.

Even still, it’s impressive that AMD created a two-slot flagship after we’d seen nothing but bulkier solutions from PowerColor, HIS, and Asus. The company achieved this by screening out the best of the best ASICs prior to shipping off its Tahiti GPUs. For a while now, it’s been setting aside the top few percent of the lowest-power, highest-frequency parts, building up an inventory specifically for this launch. And while AMD’s partners are locked at certain voltage levels for their Tahiti-based products (inherently affecting power), AMD was able to drop the voltage on its special chips to still get up to 1 GHz out of them inside of a 375 W power limit. 

That’s not to say it’s easy to keep the Radeon HD 7990 cool (or even quiet, for that matter). Instead of the one axial fan Nvidia uses on its GeForce GTX 690, or even the centrifugal blower on Radeon HD 6990, AMD employs three axial fans on 7990. Their blades aren’t particularly thick, and the fans themselves aren’t reinforced for stability (you can rock them side-to-side with your fingers). But they spin slowly enough under typical gaming loads that they address the one thing that bothered me most about Radeon HD 6990: fan noise. In games, the 7990s fans are nearly imperceptible.

There is a price to be paid for this sort of design, though. Three fans, side-by-side, are only effective if they aren’t doing battle with each other. And that means channeling air vertically, rather than horizontally. At the end of the day, then, the slotted rear I/O panel that typically helps exhaust hot air from most graphics cards is almost non-functional. Instead, waste heat from both GPUs is jettisoned out the top of the card, right into your case. Consequently, you’ll want to be careful picking the right chassis for the Radeon HD 7990. AMD currently recommends two models: Antec’s Eleven Hundred with two 120 mm side-panel fans, and Cooler Master’s HAF-X, also with side-panel cooling. Enthusiasts who go a different route need to build with airflow in mind. Almost assuredly, small form-factor isn’t a viable option.

Physically, the Radeon HD 7990 measures the same 12-inches long as Radeon HD 6990. That’s an inch longer than GeForce GTX 690. Fortunately, both of its eight-pin power connectors are up on top of the board, so you don’t have to worry about leads extending another inch or two behind the already-long add-in. There’s also a metal plate on the back of the PCB. Given that the first fan’s blades protrude up above the plastic shroud a tad, you won’t want to put two 7990s right next to each other in a quad-CrossFire configuration.

Wait, What’s That Hum?

The Radeon HD 7990’s cooling fans spin quietly—something I was so happy AMD addressed. But another acoustic issue nagged at me. Previously, PowerColor sent in its AX7990 6GBD5-A2DHJ Devil13 for us to look at. But I was surprised at just how much noise the card’s inductors generated—like, I couldn’t believe an engineer would kick something like that out the door and expect someone to pay a grand for it.

To a lesser degree, the Radeon HD 7990 runs into something similar. AMD explained it to me as an artifact of oscillation between heavy and light workloads, where current draw spikes and dips, causing ceramic capacitors and the PCB itself to vibrate. The volume and tone of this phenomenon vary according to the task you’re performing, but it was noticeable enough during our real-world game testing with Bakersfield-based volunteers that several asked me to explain what was happening.

The solution is to turn on v-sync, capping the frame rate and preventing those highly variable loads. I don’t think it’s particularly ideal to have to use v-sync, but there it is. Igor in our German office created some video and performed frequency analysis that you’ll be looking at shortly. Decide for yourself if this is a deal-breaker.

131 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 24 April 2013 04:25
    If I had 1,000 dollars... I would buy a Titan. Its power efficiency, drivers and uber-chip goodness is unmatched.
    Reply
  • whyso 24 April 2013 04:36
    Power usage?

    Thats some nice gains from the prototype driver.
    Reply
  • ilysaml 24 April 2013 04:37
    Nice article!! Unbeatable performance out of the box.
    Reply
  • 17seconds 24 April 2013 04:37
    Sort of seems like a mess to me. The game bundle is nice.
    Reply
  • timw03878 24 April 2013 04:47
    Here's an idea. Take away the 8 games at 40 bucks a piece and deduct that from the insane 1000 price tag.
    Reply
  • donquad2001 24 April 2013 04:51
    this test was 99% useless to the average gamer,Test the card at 1900x1080 like most of us use to get a real ideal of what its like,only your unigine benchmarks helped the average gamer,who cares what any card can do at a resolution we cant use anyway?
    Reply
  • cangelini 24 April 2013 04:51
    whysoPower usage?Thats some nice gains from the prototype driver.Power is the one thing I didn't have time for. We already know the 7990 is a 375 W card, while GTX 690 is a 300 W card, though. We also know AMD has Zero Core, which is going to shave off power at idle with one GPU shut off. I'm not expecting any surprises on power that those specs and technologies don't already insinuate.
    Reply
  • ASHISH65 24 April 2013 04:51
    nice article! here comes the Competitor of gtx 690!
    Reply
  • cangelini 24 April 2013 04:53
    donquad2001this test was 99% useless to the average gamer,Test the card at 1900x1080 like most of us use to get a real ideal of what its like,only your unigine benchmarks helped the average gamer,who cares what any card can do at a resolution we cant use anyway?If you're looking to game at 1920x1080, I can save you a ton of money by recommending something less than half as expensive. This card is for folks playing at 2560 *at least.* Next time, I'm looking to get FCAT running on a 7680x1440 array ;)
    Reply
  • hero1 24 April 2013 04:54
    Nice article. I was hopping that they would have addressed the whining but they haven't and that's a shame. Performance wise it can be matched by GTX 680 SLI and GTX 690 without the huge time variance and runt frames. Let's hope they fix their whining issue and FPS without forcing users to turn on V-sync. For now I know where my money is going consider that I have dealt with AMD before:XFX and Sapphire and didn't like the results (whining, artifacts, XF stops working etc). Sorry but I gave the red team a try and I will stick with Nvidia until AMD can prove that they have fixed their issues.
    Reply