Memory Upgrade: Is It Time To Add More RAM?

Our Test System
In order to generate comparable results, we used the same test system for both kinds of operating systems. We installed the OSes by transferring both 32- and 64-bit Windows 7 versions (with updates and drivers installed) to the system's SSD. The Phenom II X6 CPU was overclocked to 4.0 GHz for maximum CPU horsepower, and it was still stable enough to survive a 24-hour test run with all the RAM slots populated. All tests with 12 GB of memory were performed using a 2 x 4 GB and 2 x 2 GB combination of RAM modules.
|Components
|Details
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) @ 4.0 GHz
|Cooling
|Prolimatech Megahalems + Noiseblocker Multiframe M12-PS
|RAM
|4 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9, 2 x 2 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9
|Motherboard
|MSI 890FXA-GD70
|Hard drive
|Super Talent Ultradrive GX2 (System), 1 TB Western Digital Caviar Blue (Programs)
|PSU
|Aerocool V12XT 800 W
|Case
|SilverStone Raven RV02
|Ventilation
|Zalman fan control for 1 x Noiseblocker Multiframe S3 120mm and 3 x SilverStone 180 mm
|OS
|Windows 7 Ultimate x86, Windows 7 Ultimate x64
I use 8GB for about 2 years now, the best thing about it (and I didnt find this covered in the article) is that alt+tab-ing out from a game to windows and back to the game is almost instant. Even the hungriest game uses about 3-3.5 GB. Windows again about 2.5. So you always have 2GB free. Even though I dont have a SSD yet, after the initial slower start of an app (browser, anything), going back to it is instant. For me this is the real benefit of having more ram. The marginal (if any) FPS increase is not the main selling point. Multi-tasking is.
My questions are as followed:
1) I am aware SSD's are a applied RAM set. So how can one use your system RAM to store files after shutdown as well.
2) How can one add more memory to the GPU? I can see a noticeable jump in GPU RAM, or GMP as they put it.
That being said, if all you do is interwebs and some gaming you should be careful where you spend your money. Big ram is for programs that use a lot of ram, if you're doing heavy 3d modeling/animation, large photoshop files now that CS5 actually has 64 bit products it's justified. For games it's a crapshoot.
I say stay with 6 Gb unless you see your ram usage over 50% regualrly.