Razer Blade (15-inch) Review: Slim Bezels, Hot Temperatures

The Blade we reviewed came with  an Intel Core i7-8750H, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q Design, 16GB of DDR4-2667 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

For an apples-to-apples comparison, there’s the Digital Storm Equinox. Like our Blade, it comes equipped with an i7-8750H and a GTX 1070 Max-Q. Conversely, it has 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 500GB M.2 SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, but it doesn’t come with G-Sync.

The highest end system in our roundup is the Acer Predator Triton 700. It features a GTX 1080 Max-Q, a Core i7-7700HQ, 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Its display is also a 15.6-inch FHD matte IPS screen with G-Sync. At $2,800, it’s not too far off from the Blade, but the Max-Q GTX 1080 will give it an edge in certain benchmarks.

Our lowest end laptop is another representative from Acer, the Predator Helios 300. It’s equipped with an i7-7700HQ, a GTX 1060, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 256GB M.2 SSD. We often use the Helios 300 in our comparisons because of its excellent value-to-performance ratio.

3DMark features a handful of graphically demanding benchmarks. The Blade delivers great performance, rivaling the Equinox in graphics tests. However, the Equinox exhibits a slight lead over the Blade, while Razer’s laptop demonstrates slightly more GPU performance.  

On the Cinebench R15 benchmark, the Equinox boasts an 8 percent improvement in multi-core rendering over the Blade. However, he Blade still outperforms the Kaby Lake laptops in multi-core rendering by about 33 percent on average.

Compubench has a platform-based Video Processing test and a GPU-bound Bitcoin Mining test.
In GPU-focused tests, the Blade loses its advantage. In particular, Acer Predator Triton 700 outscores it by about 34 percent.

We perform an IOmeter test on each laptop’s primary drive to measure basic random and sequential read and write speeds. The laptops contain the following storage solutions:

  • Acer Predator Helios 300 - Micron 1100 256GB
  • Acer Predator Triton 700 - SK Hynix Canvas S300 256GB x 2 RAID 0
  • Digital Storm Equinox - Samsung 960 EVO 500GB
  • Razer Blade - Samsung PM981 512GB

The Blade’s Samsung PM981 offers respectable 4K random and 128K sequential speeds. You can be sure that it will run small application-based tasks or launch large files with ease. However, it’s quickly overshadowed by the other options in this roundup. For one, the 960 EVO has slightly faster read and write speeds, while the Triton 700’s RAID configuration offers nearly double the read speed.

We use PCMark 8’s Microsoft Office and Adobe creative tests to simulate a common workday workload. These tasks are platform-based, so systems with powerful CPUs and fast storage solutions perform best. Seeing as how the Blade and Equinox have the same processor and similar storage speeds, it comes as no surprise that their Adobe Creative and Microsoft Office scores fall within the same ballpark.


  • Chaos2Theory 20 July 2018 14:48
    Can you guys stop making noonsense comparisons after ever single graph? Oh my i see that the cpu performance of one scored 6023 vs 6019 therefore i can say that the one with 6023 has slightly better cpu performance. Like as if those benchmarks that you run every single day dont fluctuate by at least 100 points run to run reguardless of thermals. There are small pedantic nonsense comments like that after nearly every graph.
  • slay1ngt1t4n 20 July 2018 14:58
    Why is this not compared to other laptops in the same category ie thin bezel gaming laptops like the aero 15x, etc.
  • introjected 20 July 2018 16:23
    Why does this article repeatedly state that the Blade 15 has a G-Sync display? Razer's own website confirms it doesn't. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, but the only Blade with G-Sync is the Pro.
  • Ninjawithagun 20 July 2018 18:36
    Bottom line, this Razer gaming laptop is overpriced and not designed well overall. Overheating issues plague it's ability to perform as it should due to it's compact design. It is also a full $800 more expensive than comparable compact thin design gaming laptops, such as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M (GM501GS-XS74), which costs just $2199 with similar specs. IMHO, Razer needs to re-evaluate the cost of their products in order to be more competitive.
  • ninjashow212 20 July 2018 19:07
    Finally, a laptop that I can accurately meme "Guys can you please not spam the chat. My mom bought me this new laptop and it gets really hot when the chat is being spamed. Now my leg is starting to hurt because it is getting so hot. Please, if you don't want me to get burned, then dont spam the chat." With. Except my mum would never buy me a laptop, let alone this overpriced heap of crap.
  • pjmelect 21 July 2018 02:37
    This sounds like an Apple laptop with hopefuly better build quality.
