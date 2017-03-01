Riotoro Enigma 850W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 31.4A (125.6%) 3.3V: 33.1A (132.4%) 5VSB: 5.7A (190%) OPP 1074.28W (126.4%) OTP ✓ (115°C @ Secondary Heat Sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates Properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: ✗ Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP levels on the minor rails are set at normal levels, given our experience so far. The 5VSB rail can deliver almost double its capacity, at which point OCP triggers. Meanwhile, over-power protection is set below 130% of the unit's capacity. Over-temperature protection (OTP) is present and works well, while short circuit protection (SCP) exists on all rails. Finally, the power-good signal is accurate.

Unfortunately, there is no MOV in this unit's transient filter, so you get no protection against surges and spikes coming from the mains network. You'll definitely want to use the Enigma 850 attached to a surge protector and/or uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

