Rosewill Photon-1200 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The Photon-1200 comes in a large box with a black background. On the front, you'll find the model number and a photo of the PSU with its modular panel exposed. The box also includes an 80 PLUS Gold badge and an icon that indicates the unit's five-year warranty.

On the back of the package, there's a power specifications table, along with a graphical list describing the available connectors. However, the information doesn't specify cable length. Finally, the back of the box includes a brief list of product features.

Contents

The unit is not protected very well inside the box—we found no packing foam on top or on the sides, and the bottom of the box only includes a thin sheet of packing foam. We expect much better protection for a product that costs $170. The bundle includes a pouch for storing the modular cables, a set of zip ties, a set of screws and a really thick AC power cord.

Exterior

The Photon-1200 might not be the best-looking PSU on the market, but it certainly has a distinct look that makes it stand out. The design of the top mesh plays a key role in this aesthetic, though we think it could restrict airflow. On the front, there is a classic, honeycomb-style mesh, and the on/off switch is installed next to the AC receptacle. The power specifications label is placed on the bottom of the unit, and there are decals with the series name on the sides.

The finish is more matte than glossy, and overall, it exudes good quality. The back of the modular panel includes many sockets, which could have been arranged better in order to have more space between them, making them easier to attach and detach. Finally, the PSU is compact considering its 1.2kW capacity.

Cabling

The main ATX cable is fully sleeved and consists of colored, non-stealth wires, so it's not a very good match with the rest of the stealth/ribboned cables. It was wise of Rosewill to not include a flat and/or stealth Berg adapter because it probably wouldn't be needed by anyone shopping for such a high-end power supply.