Rosewill Quark 1000 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time was below 16ms, meaning the PSU didn't successfully pass our hold-up test. That's disappointing from a high-end unit.
Inrush Current
The registered inrush current at 115V and 230V inputs was low for a unit of this capacity. We would much prefer a higher inrush current for a hold-up time that would exceed 16ms, since the capacity of the APFC bulk cap(s) plays a key role in inrush current.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals approximately 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether the PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.
|Test
|12V (A/V)
|5V (A/V)
|3.3V (A/V)
|5VSB (A/V)
|Power DC/AC (W)
|Efficiency (%)
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|Fan Noise dB(A)
|Temp In/Out (°C)
|PF/AC (V)
|1
|6.494A
|2.003A
|1.978A
|1.005A
|99.80
|86.44
|1020
|38.5
|37.70
|0.949
|12.040V
|4.998V
|3.334V
|4.967V
|115.45
|42.42
|115.0V
|2
|14.032A
|2.999A
|2.975A
|1.210A
|199.60
|91.09
|1080
|39.1
|38.89
|0.967
|12.027V
|4.986V
|3.324V
|4.954V
|219.13
|44.02
|115.0V
|3
|21.964A
|3.510A
|3.495A
|1.415A
|299.81
|92.03
|1370
|44.3
|39.18
|0.975
|12.009V
|4.975V
|3.316V
|4.940V
|325.77
|44.94
|115.0V
|4
|29.897A
|4.024A
|3.986A
|1.620A
|399.66
|92.25
|1570
|49.3
|40.42
|0.982
|11.991V
|4.967V
|3.309V
|4.928V
|433.26
|47.23
|115.0V
|5
|37.510A
|5.039A
|5.000A
|1.830A
|499.60
|92.06
|1775
|50.1
|41.23
|0.986
|11.974V
|4.956V
|3.299V
|4.911V
|542.72
|48.82
|114.9V
|6
|45.151A
|6.065A
|6.015A
|2.040A
|599.57
|91.72
|1810
|50.3
|42.28
|0.989
|11.955V
|4.946V
|3.291V
|4.898V
|653.70
|51.40
|114.9V
|7
|52.813A
|7.087A
|7.038A
|2.249A
|699.50
|90.87
|1820
|50.4
|43.11
|0.991
|11.937V
|4.936V
|3.282V
|4.887V
|769.80
|54.10
|114.9V
|8
|60.501A
|8.122A
|8.068A
|2.459A
|799.44
|90.33
|1820
|50.4
|44.42
|0.992
|11.918V
|4.926V
|3.272V
|4.873V
|885.00
|57.24
|114.9V
|9
|68.660A
|8.644A
|8.607A
|2.463A
|899.50
|89.75
|1820
|50.4
|45.26
|0.993
|11.898V
|4.917V
|3.264V
|4.868V
|1002.25
|60.19
|114.9V
|10
|76.792A
|9.163A
|9.122A
|2.570A
|999.29
|89.07
|1820
|50.4
|46.52
|0.993
|11.878V
|4.909V
|3.255V
|4.856V
|1121.90
|63.43
|114.9V
|11
|85.329A
|9.179A
|9.141A
|2.575A
|1099.25
|88.53
|1820
|50.4
|46.95
|0.994
|11.861V
|4.901V
|3.248V
|4.849V
|1241.70
|65.67
|114.9V
|CL1
|0.098A
|14.019A
|14.005A
|0.004A
|117.05
|82.02
|1820
|50.4
|43.70
|0.949
|12.032V
|4.956V
|3.311V
|5.017V
|142.71
|49.75
|115.0V
|CL2
|82.933A
|1.001A
|1.003A
|1.001A
|998.63
|89.55
|1820
|50.4
|45.40
|0.994
|11.883V
|4.938V
|3.274V
|4.909V
|1115.15
|61.80
|114.9V
The load regulation on all rails was within three percent, though we would like to see the regulation on the +12V rail to be within one percent, given its importance. As for efficiency, although this unit wasn't officially certified by the 80 PLUS organization at the time of the review, we found that it meets the Platinum requirements even under extremely tough conditions.
With up to 20 percent of its maximum-capacity load, the noise output was below 40 dB(A), so it wasn't in the annoying region for most users. However, the combination of high ambient temperatures along with increased loads forced the fan control circuit to operate the fan at higher speeds, increasing output noise. Finally, the large heat sinks and the fan's airflow work well together. This is shown by the large delta between the PSU's input and exhaust.
