Rosewill Quark 1000 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time was below 16ms, meaning the PSU didn't successfully pass our hold-up test. That's disappointing from a high-end unit.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The registered inrush current at 115V and 230V inputs was low for a unit of this capacity. We would much prefer a higher inrush current for a hold-up time that would exceed 16ms, since the capacity of the APFC bulk cap(s) plays a key role in inrush current.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals approximately 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether the PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.

Test 12V (A/V) 5V (A/V) 3.3V (A/V) 5VSB (A/V) Power DC/AC (W) Efficiency (%) Fan Speed (RPM) Fan Noise dB(A) Temp In/Out (°C) PF/AC (V) 1 6.494A 2.003A 1.978A 1.005A 99.80 86.44 1020 38.5 37.70 0.949 12.040V 4.998V 3.334V 4.967V 115.45 42.42 115.0V 2 14.032A 2.999A 2.975A 1.210A 199.60 91.09 1080 39.1 38.89 0.967 12.027V 4.986V 3.324V 4.954V 219.13 44.02 115.0V 3 21.964A 3.510A 3.495A 1.415A 299.81 92.03 1370 44.3 39.18 0.975 12.009V 4.975V 3.316V 4.940V 325.77 44.94 115.0V 4 29.897A 4.024A 3.986A 1.620A 399.66 92.25 1570 49.3 40.42 0.982 11.991V 4.967V 3.309V 4.928V 433.26 47.23 115.0V 5 37.510A 5.039A 5.000A 1.830A 499.60 92.06 1775 50.1 41.23 0.986 11.974V 4.956V 3.299V 4.911V 542.72 48.82 114.9V 6 45.151A 6.065A 6.015A 2.040A 599.57 91.72 1810 50.3 42.28 0.989 11.955V 4.946V 3.291V 4.898V 653.70 51.40 114.9V 7 52.813A 7.087A 7.038A 2.249A 699.50 90.87 1820 50.4 43.11 0.991 11.937V 4.936V 3.282V 4.887V 769.80 54.10 114.9V 8 60.501A 8.122A 8.068A 2.459A 799.44 90.33 1820 50.4 44.42 0.992 11.918V 4.926V 3.272V 4.873V 885.00 57.24 114.9V 9 68.660A 8.644A 8.607A 2.463A 899.50 89.75 1820 50.4 45.26 0.993 11.898V 4.917V 3.264V 4.868V 1002.25 60.19 114.9V 10 76.792A 9.163A 9.122A 2.570A 999.29 89.07 1820 50.4 46.52 0.993 11.878V 4.909V 3.255V 4.856V 1121.90 63.43 114.9V 11 85.329A 9.179A 9.141A 2.575A 1099.25 88.53 1820 50.4 46.95 0.994 11.861V 4.901V 3.248V 4.849V 1241.70 65.67 114.9V CL1 0.098A 14.019A 14.005A 0.004A 117.05 82.02 1820 50.4 43.70 0.949 12.032V 4.956V 3.311V 5.017V 142.71 49.75 115.0V CL2 82.933A 1.001A 1.003A 1.001A 998.63 89.55 1820 50.4 45.40 0.994 11.883V 4.938V 3.274V 4.909V 1115.15 61.80 114.9V

The load regulation on all rails was within three percent, though we would like to see the regulation on the +12V rail to be within one percent, given its importance. As for efficiency, although this unit wasn't officially certified by the 80 PLUS organization at the time of the review, we found that it meets the Platinum requirements even under extremely tough conditions.

With up to 20 percent of its maximum-capacity load, the noise output was below 40 dB(A), so it wasn't in the annoying region for most users. However, the combination of high ambient temperatures along with increased loads forced the fan control circuit to operate the fan at higher speeds, increasing output noise. Finally, the large heat sinks and the fan's airflow work well together. This is shown by the large delta between the PSU's input and exhaust.