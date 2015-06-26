Rosewill Quark 1000 Power Supply Review

Efficiency, Temperatures And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using the results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the Quark 1000's efficiency at low loads and at loads from 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

This Enhance Electronics platform proved to be highly efficient at normal loads. It didn't stand a chance at light loads though, even against the Gold-rated competition. We would like to see higher efficiency readings with less than 100W loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the next tests, we measure the efficiency of the Quark 1000 at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of the device's maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V(A/V) 5V(A/V) 3.3V(A/V) 5VSB(A/V) Power DC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) Fan Speed(RPM) Fan NoisedB(a) PF/AC (V) 1 1.209A 0.491A 0.477A 0.198A 19.61 63.71 590 27.3 0.845 12.050V 5.008V 3.340V 4.998V 30.78 115.0V 2 2.447A 0.989A 0.986A 0.400A 39.72 75.76 640 28.0 0.893 12.047V 5.005V 3.339V 4.991V 52.43 115.0V 3 3.686A 1.487A 1.496A 0.600A 59.82 80.01 720 33.6 0.927 12.044V 5.002V 3.338V 4.984V 74.77 115.0V 4 4.916A 2.002A 1.976A 0.800A 79.76 82.87 870 36.1 0.939 12.039V 4.999V 3.335V 4.975V 96.25 115.0V

At light loads with 115V input, efficiency is higher than with 230V. However, we expected even better results from a Platinum-rated unit based on a modern platform.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We will take four measurements: one at 100, 250 and 1000mA each, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB (A/V) Power DC/AC (W) Efficiency (%) PF/AC (V) 1 0.102A 0.50 71.43 0.048 4.933V 0.70 115.0V 2 0.252A 1.24 74.70 0.11 4.928V 1.66 115.0V 3 1.002A 4.91 83.36 0.301 4.904V 5.89 115.0V 4 2.502A 12.15 80.95 0.456 4.855V 15.01 115.0V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Quark 1000 features a highly efficient 5VSB rail. However, it does not compare with Seasonic's high-end platforms.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power (AC) PF/AC (V) Idle 12.049V 5.010V 3.342V 5.010V 8.70W 0.51 115.0V Standby 0.07W 0.005 115.0V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In the table above, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby (without any load at 5VSB).

Phantom power was very low with both 115V and 230V inputs. This surely played a significant part in the 5VSB rail's high efficiency.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The following chart illustrates the cooling fan's speed (RPMs) and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36 to 47 °C ambient temperature. The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (RPMs) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in soundproofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the anechoic chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36 to 47 °C ambient temperature.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Up until around 500W, the PSU showed silent operation. But it quickly reached loud levels after that, and became downright annoying with more than 800W of load. Considering its high efficiency and the large heat sinks, we expected a more relaxed fan profile. We suspect that Rosewill wanted to ensure adequate cooling of the +12V MOSFETs, which are partially cooled by the unit's chassis.