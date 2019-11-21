AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3700X Review: Zen 2 and 7nm Unleashed

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X deals AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Processor... Amazon Prime £499.99 £406 View Reduced Price AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Socket AM4... Laptops Direct £417.97 View AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Processor Currys PC World £550 £440 View Reduced Price Amd Ryzen 9 3900X 4.60Ghz 12... very.co.uk £549.99 £499.99 View Reduced Price Show More Deals

Civilization VI AI Test

This Civilization VI test mesures AI performance in a turn-based scenario and tends to prize per-core performance. The 3900X doesn't benefit from the auto-overclocking features, and the 3700X again suffers a slight decline in performance, indicating there are still a few kinks to work out. In either case, both processors at stock settings easily beat their previous-gen predecessors, even when they're overclocked.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Tthe Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to threading, but it's clear that Intel's per-core performance advantage has a big impact.



