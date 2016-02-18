Samsung 750 EVO SSD Review

Mixed Workload And Steady State Testing
80 Percent Sequential Mixed Workload
Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.
Sequential mixed workloads prove problematic for both 750 EVOs. Frankly we were expecting higher performance, particularly for the higher-capacity model that fared so well in the sequential read and write tests. After all, Samsung SSDs often lead the way in this metric, as you can see from the 250GB 850 EVO (the purple line).
80 Percent Random Mixed Workload
The 750 EVOs appear stronger in the random mixed workload test. We see the 250GB model trailing Samsung's 250GB 850 EVO by a small margin while outperforming a number of other SSDs. The 120GB drive lands in the middle of the pack. To be fair, though, it's being compared to SSDs with two times the flash density.
Sequential Steady State
TLC-based SSDs rarely fare well under steady state conditions. Samsung's 850 EVO is the sole exception. It's the only drive we tested that delivers performance comparable to Plextor's M6V with MLC flash.
The 750 EVOs do well against competing TLC-based drives, but fall short of the mid-market leader.
Random Write Steady State
The random write steady state test shows that the 750 EVOs are very consistent. Their overall write performance isn't as high as the 850 EVO, but the line graph is as straight as an arrow. Though they're not ideal for RAID, these drives would at least serve up a solid experience striped together in an array. Samsung's asking price will ultimately determine if this is a path that makes financial sense over a single, larger SSD.
While I do enjoy recommending Samsung's high end drives, I dont see this as milking customers. I would be more comfortable seeing a 750 evo inside a low budget system than kingston's SSD Now! drives. They saw a market in low cost, cheaper made drives. I am happy to see Samsung moving their old tech into this area. Its not the fastest, nor the highest quality drive, but it fits.
I dont see Samsung's quality reputation getting hurt any time soon.
I see the price dropping once it becomes available. Otherwise I agree it wont have a place at that price.
You're absolutely not wrong that the 750 seems to give about an hour more battery life than the 850 does, but let's remind ourselves that these plots were made starting at 500 minutes not 0 minutes. That's inherently deceptive, and obviously THG would say it's meant to show the variation more clearly, but the fact is that the bar looks like it's 70% longer (170 apparent units versus 105 apparent units), we should divide the values to reveal the true benefit: 10.7%. I may not be that inclined to get up in a tizzy about an extra 10% or an extra hour -- particularly when the 850 already allows 10 hours of usage -- but an extra 70% would be truly outstanding. Alas, that 70% is merely deceptive non-zero starting points on a graph.
double this amount for the 250 GB drive since it has the same 3 yr warranty but a 70 TBW and you're even further than breaking this threshold. even storing data on it won't do much since this is usually written once and then read over and over. the reading of the data does not go against this TBW rating.