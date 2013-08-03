Trending

Tom's Hardware's AMA With Samsung, In Its Entirety

SATA Express And Less Expensive SSDs

Q. I noticed in an earlier response that Pci-e based SSDs were mentioned for the laptop and data center/server based solutions. Is anything being planned for the desktop as other manufacturers have done, and what kind of added features will there be? One company just released a Pci-e based SSD and one of the included features was the ability to create a ramdisk from up to 80% of available system ram.

A. In general, a notebook SSD could be used in a desktop as well. You would need to ensure you have the right form factor and interface type, etc. As you are likely aware, SSDs are based on Flash NAND technology which is a non-volatile memory; when you turn off power to the SSD, the data will still persist. However, with RAM it is volatile in nature, meaning when you power off RAM, the data is lost. However, there could be battery back-up or capacitor-based solutions to mitigate this but this is less commonly seen in the PC space. SSDs and RAM currently tackle two different aspects of a given system. In general, RAM disks would be suited for temporary or scratch files where if they were lost, it would not be a major issue. Employing other technologies such as RAM disks may be something you can take advantage of, but recommend that any interested party be familiar with when and how it should be utilized.

Q. I am glad to hear that Samsung will be offering affordable consumer oriented PCI-e based solid state drives. What is the approximate release date for consumers who want to purchase a PCI-e based ssd's for their desktop computers? This year or next year?

A. The Samsung XP941 (PCIe SATAe-based SSD) has already started shipping to PC OEMs. We can’t comment on when PC's based on these solutions will hit the market. More info about the announcement of Samsung's PCIe SSD: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/Samsung-XP941-SSD-Ultrabook-PCIe,23107.html

Q. The adoption of the new SATA Express standard signals the start of the migration to affordable consumer oriented PCI-e based ssd's. Does Samsung plan to manufacture consumer oriented ssd's based on the new SATA Express standard? New connectors or motherboard headers?

A. The Samsung XP941 is a SATA Express (SATAe) based SSD. The form factor we decided to launch SATAe with is the M.2 (80x22mm) to be optimized for thin & light notebook platforms. You can see pictures of this form factor here: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/Samsung-XP941-SSD-Ultrabook-PCIe,23107.html  You can also find numerous pictures of the XP941 on Google Images: https://www.google.com/search?q=xp941&tbm=isch

Q. The Samsung 840 Evo is a sweet SSD, and with the 1TB configuration of it out, will that lead to lower SSD prices in the long run?

A. The Samsung 840 EVO is an excellent advancement that was needed to further propel SSDs into more consumer PC's. We are very excited about the success thus far and the projected growth due to this technology. The sweet spot for SSDs today is still around the ~250GB capacity point. However, some users were waiting for higher capacities to become available before moving completely over to SSDs. With a 1TB option now being available, this should allow even more to make the switch. Each generation of SSDs that comes out, the more cost effective they become.

14 Comments
  • LonelyMan 03 August 2013 04:58
    I hope that in 4 to 5 years when I'll build a new desktop, I can buy a high-end sata ssd of 1tb for 300 or less. And I hope that Amd will offer competition to Intel when it comes to processors. And that Titan will be out hopefully.
    Reply
  • smeezekitty 03 August 2013 04:59
    I don't care for how they refer to 3 bit per cell as MLC where TLC is generally reserved for that.
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 03 August 2013 06:43
    Technically, 3 bpc is just as multi-level as 2bpc. Strictly speaking, SLC probably should be called MLC - there are two different charge levels for each cell. You can't store any data without multiple options.

    Some of their answers were somewhat evasive though...
    Reply
  • smeezekitty 03 August 2013 06:46
    Honestly MLC (2 bit) should be DLC

    But it is still best not to break the currently accepted terminology.
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 03 August 2013 06:49
    Actually, I'd argue that the whole 'level' thing is misleading. A TLC has 8 different voltage/charge levels.

    I'd support calling it 1bpc/SBC (or similar), 2bpc/DBC, etc. But keeping continuity is a good idea.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 03 August 2013 07:01
    at least, the guy explained the values of less enduring ssds but with capacity gains. he also reminded that desktop users rarely need more write endurance. a harddisk dies faster than a weak endurance ssd.
    i haven't experience an ssd yet due to various mobile options keeping me busy nowadays but I would definitely get an ssd soon.
    Reply
  • Movieman420 03 August 2013 11:31
    Absolutely no info regarding aftermarket pci-e drives. Ok, so they are shipping such solutions with oem pcs...95% of enthusiasts wouldn't touch a pre-built PC with a 10ft pole. They keep talking about their pci-e drive for lappys and again, it's an oem thing...don't get me wrong, their new pci-e drive looks great but as a desktop enthusiast, it's not a reality. Will Samsung be launching a pci-e line of drives for after market use? If they will be sticking to the m.2 form factor, will there be pci-e adapters for our PCs? Also, will there be an EVO 'Pro" ssd launched? These are questions I would have asked if I could have been there.
    Reply
  • sire_angelus 03 August 2013 21:41
    What's the point of having an AMA if half the answers are out of topic with the questions?
    Reply
  • lp231 03 August 2013 22:40
    Hmm. I don't remember seeing this AMA on Tom's front page.
    Ah well...
    Reply
  • m32 04 August 2013 08:12
    lp231, I'm just like you. I didn't see it at all. I love Samsung ;)! I kinda wish it was more than RAM and SSD talk, but I enjoyed reading this article. Thanks to Toms and the sponsors that participate in these "AMAs".
    Reply