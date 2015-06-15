Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

80% Read Random Mixed Workload
Conversely, with random mixed read and write data, the SM951-NVMe scales better with queue depth than the AHCI model. At low queue depths, the performance difference is much more subtle. You wouldn't notice it under real-world conditions.
If it only resulted in an extra 10% on a real-world test, then it wouldn't make any sense to spend double or more on a NVMe drive. With these solid numbers, though, the massive performance leap will be well worth the cost for those who can afford it.
I wish you guys would of compared this NVMe SSD to the Intel NVMe SSD that just came out.
All three drives were tested in the PCIe test system. They are the only systems setup for testing queue depths beyond 32.