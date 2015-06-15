Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

Pricing And Accessories

The SM951-NVMe still isn't available to buy, but we expect that to change in the coming weeks. We reached out to Rod Bland at RamCity in Australia for comment. He responded, "Initial expectations were for stock to be available to SSI channel partners just a couple of weeks from now, but Samsung wanted to wait until a new firmware update was distributed first. That has delayed shipping of product in all markets, so we are back to around mid-July before we expect to have stock of the NVMe SM951.”

Since these are OEM parts, it's up to resellers to package the drives for delivery and to customize the accessory package. Most of the drives we've tested ship in an anti-static bag inside a foam-lined box. Unfortunately, the SSDs from Samsung's SSI group do not work with the company's Magician software.