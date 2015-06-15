Trending

Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

Pricing And Accessories

The SM951-NVMe still isn't available to buy, but we expect that to change in the coming weeks. We reached out to Rod Bland at RamCity in Australia for comment. He responded, "Initial expectations were for stock to be available to SSI channel partners just a couple of weeks from now, but Samsung wanted to wait until a new firmware update was distributed first. That has delayed shipping of product in all markets, so we are back to  around mid-July before we expect to have stock of the NVMe SM951.”

Since these are OEM parts, it's up to resellers to package the drives for delivery and to customize the accessory package. Most of the drives we've tested ship in an anti-static bag inside a foam-lined box. Unfortunately, the SSDs from Samsung's SSI group do not work with the company's Magician software.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • killabanks 15 June 2015 12:21
    Glad to see that some aspects of computing are getting rapid improvements.
  • Amdlova 15 June 2015 15:33
    I will stick with 2.5" For Heat problems lol
  • Amdlova 15 June 2015 15:42
    hpv-2560 is rated 1.9A and the another one VPV-2560 is 2.7A Maybe you guys need test the power consumption.
  • atheus 15 June 2015 16:22
    I find the preamble about comparing these M.2 drives to regular SATA drives a little odd. When SSD's first came out, of course they were compared to HDD's because that was precisely the question of the moment — how much more performance can one expect from the more expensive SSD's. With this new generation of SSD's, it's only natural to want to see them compared to the old, cheaper stuff. How else are we going to evaluate whether it's worth it to upgrade?

    If it only resulted in an extra 10% on a real-world test, then it wouldn't make any sense to spend double or more on a NVMe drive. With these solid numbers, though, the massive performance leap will be well worth the cost for those who can afford it.
  • TechyInAZ 15 June 2015 18:34
    Looks great! NVMe is defiantly the ideal solution for users that need high speed/responsive storage.

    I wish you guys would of compared this NVMe SSD to the Intel NVMe SSD that just came out.
  • CRamseyer 15 June 2015 19:27
    The Intel SSD 750 and the Samsung SM951-NVMe will show up side by side soon in another review.
  • barnyrubble 15 June 2015 21:42
    What about the rest of the system in which they were tested?
  • CRamseyer 16 June 2015 04:32
    Test systems: http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/how-we-test-storage,4058.html

    All three drives were tested in the PCIe test system. They are the only systems setup for testing queue depths beyond 32.
  • dwnelson 16 June 2015 04:55
    I'm sad the real world chart is misleading. If you show seconds instead of MB/s you'd see it doesn't justify the cost. Sad.
  • dark_wizzie 16 June 2015 06:31
    The Intel SSD 750 and the Samsung SM951-NVMe will show up side by side soon in another review.
    That is a natural comparison and I look forward to reading it.
