Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

80% Read Sequential Mixed Workload
Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.
The SM951-NVMe delivers higher sequential read performance than the AHCI model at low queue depths when it's only reading data. With mixed reads and writes, the SM951-NVMe maintains a slight lead at QD1, though the gap shrinks. At QD2, performance is nearly identical. Everything above that queue depth favors the AHCI model.
We aren't sure why the NVMe model doesn't show a strong lead in this test, except that perhaps Samsung's SM951 architecture isn't yet fully optimized.
If it only resulted in an extra 10% on a real-world test, then it wouldn't make any sense to spend double or more on a NVMe drive. With these solid numbers, though, the massive performance leap will be well worth the cost for those who can afford it.
I wish you guys would of compared this NVMe SSD to the Intel NVMe SSD that just came out.
All three drives were tested in the PCIe test system. They are the only systems setup for testing queue depths beyond 32.