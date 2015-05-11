Samsung SM951 128GB And 256GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance

To learn how we test advanced workload performance, please click here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Even though the Lenovo-specific SM951 demonstrates lower read performance than the two lower-capacity models, higher write speed is achieved through parallelization, keeping the 512GB implementation at the top of our chart under heavy and light workloads. The 256GB SM951 falls in line just behind, while the 128GB drive with the fewest number of dies blends in with higher-capacity models using Marvell controllers.