Intel’s Second-Gen Core CPUs: The Sandy Bridge Review

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra 2011

As we’ve come to expect, Intel’s processors deliver solid integer performance, while the AMD CPUs do well in floating point math. These same results are reflected in both the Arithmetic and Multimedia benchmarks.

The Cryptography test naturally favors the Intel CPUs with AES-NI support. It’s notable that AES hashing bandwidth is actually higher in Sandy Bridge than it was back on Clarkdale. This was something that Intel announced back at IDF 2010, and we see that claim quantified here. Also, bear in mind that the new second-gen Core i3s—just like the first generation—ship with AES-NI disabled. That’s why the Core i3-2100 falls into last place.

Finally, Intel’s dual-channel memory controller appears to be improved, moving up to 1 GB/s more using the exact same modules set to the exact same latencies compared to Lynnfield. The Clarkdale-based Core i5-655K is naturally much slower, since its memory controller is off-die/on-package. Core 2 Quad pulls up the rear, complemented by the last of a dying breed of platforms with chipset-based memory controllers.