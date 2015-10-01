Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most demanding games out right now. It’s easy to gobble up more than 4GB of memory in this game, but that would make comparisons with other cards less meaningful.

Even still, as you can see from the graphs, the settings we're using are probably ideal for gaming at QHD with today’s hardware. We average shy of 60 FPS and never dip below 44. Overclocking manages a small 3 FPS increase on the average frame rate, which is not enough to notice.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

At 1080p, the R9 390 does well, averaging slightly above the R9 Fury, though its minimum frame rate drops much lower than the Fury and GeForce GTX 970.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Cranking up the resolution to 4K has the expected effect. Frame rates are cut in half across the board. The game dips as low as 22 FPS, and never reaches higher than 38. Overclocking boosts the frame rate ever so slightly, but not enough to be meaningful.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The R9 390 again performs relatively close to the Fury Tri-X in this game.