Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most demanding games out right now. It’s easy to gobble up more than 4GB of memory in this game, but that would make comparisons with other cards less meaningful.
Even still, as you can see from the graphs, the settings we're using are probably ideal for gaming at QHD with today’s hardware. We average shy of 60 FPS and never dip below 44. Overclocking manages a small 3 FPS increase on the average frame rate, which is not enough to notice.
At 1080p, the R9 390 does well, averaging slightly above the R9 Fury, though its minimum frame rate drops much lower than the Fury and GeForce GTX 970.
Cranking up the resolution to 4K has the expected effect. Frame rates are cut in half across the board. The game dips as low as 22 FPS, and never reaches higher than 38. Overclocking boosts the frame rate ever so slightly, but not enough to be meaningful.
The R9 390 again performs relatively close to the Fury Tri-X in this game.
Both companies seem to be in a bit of a pit. Hopefully the new manufacturing node size will gets things going again.
I am pretty happy with my GTX970 though. It's a nice card.
If amd gvr were as good as shadowplay it wouldn't be a contest. But shadowplay is only a 1-2 fps hit compared amd gvr 10-20fps loss. The gtx 970 uses about 100w less than the 390 under load. But the 390 has better specs on paper & seems more future proof. Plus I m worried I'd be stretching my 650w psu with the 390.
note: using hd7870, Ive tried out gvr & its horrible, currently using dxtory & obs.
As for the PSU, you should be just fine. I run a Nitro 390 on my demo rig and do so with a 450 watt PSU and no issues. In fact at gaming load I have not yet seen the computer push over 400 watts total power load.
Under typical gaming loads the 390 pulls about 80 watts more power. Our cooling solution means this is not a heat issue as we easily handle any heat generated by the card. 80 watts equates to nothing in power usage over typical gaming sessions. Assuming 8 hours per day, every day it would mean a difference at the end of the year of about $25 in extra electric charges.
"Not by much but noteworthy." LOL How does that work? But sure if you'd like your rig having to draw and dispense 100+ watts of internal heat for 3-5 more noteworthy FPS then knock yourself out.
Was running stupidly hot at 84c for a week but then noticed that was due to the game, Mech warrior online using dx 11 which has known issues on a lot of cards, not just AMD.
More than happy with it and happily clocks to 1720 core with an 83% asic