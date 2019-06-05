Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review: It's Time to Challenge Turing

Performance Results: 1920 x 1080

Without a doubt, Radeon RX Vega 56 is fast enough for playable performance at 2560 x 1440. But gamers can also enjoy smooth frame rates at 1920 x 1080 with quality settings cranked up in their favorite titles.

AMD’s reference Vega 56 card originally traded blows with GeForce GTX 1070 across our benchmark suite. Today, it’s typically a bit faster, even approaching the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti in many games.

Sapphire’s Nitro+ RX Vega 56 8G is naturally quicker than the reference model we reviewed two years ago. There are even examples of it sliding past the GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1070 Ti at this resolution. Just don’t be surprised if you’re asked to pay a hefty premium for that extra bit of performance, if you can find the Nitro+ card available at all. Moreover, power consumption rises sharply to facilitate the frame rate boost.

Given that GeForce RTX 2060 starts at $350, though, Radeon RX Vega 56 looks better now than it did back in 2017.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Battlefield V (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content