Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review: It's Time to Challenge Turing

Performance Results: 1920 x 1080
Without a doubt, Radeon RX Vega 56 is fast enough for playable performance at 2560 x 1440. But gamers can also enjoy smooth frame rates at 1920 x 1080 with quality settings cranked up in their favorite titles.
AMD’s reference Vega 56 card originally traded blows with GeForce GTX 1070 across our benchmark suite. Today, it’s typically a bit faster, even approaching the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti in many games.
Sapphire’s Nitro+ RX Vega 56 8G is naturally quicker than the reference model we reviewed two years ago. There are even examples of it sliding past the GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1070 Ti at this resolution. Just don’t be surprised if you’re asked to pay a hefty premium for that extra bit of performance, if you can find the Nitro+ card available at all. Moreover, power consumption rises sharply to facilitate the frame rate boost.
Given that GeForce RTX 2060 starts at $350, though, Radeon RX Vega 56 looks better now than it did back in 2017.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
Then again, the article used superlatives such as massive, and brutally effective, and that pretty much is my feeling on it.
In a perfect world, I'd like to see this with the fins oriented so that the rear vents could actually be useful, allowing some of the hot air to be expelled out of the case.
This isn't the card for me, were I looking to upgrade my son's PC - as I'd need to upgrade his PSU. At 2560x1080, I think running at the lower clocks, for a better performance/watt, as was mentioned in the analysis of the Vega 56 back when the first review was done, would be what I'd go for, and take advantage of things being uber-quiet.
Eh, basically, I wouldn't need the overclocking - but I'd love a model that was price-effective, and had such an amazing cooler. Major kudos to Sapphire on the cooling front.
And I think AMD still has a lot of issues with the Wattman thingy as it keeps crashing on me to the point where I just stopped bothering and just used the TRIXX fan profile and that's it.
Cheers!
Granted, Vega 56's prices fell as a result of the release of the new Nvidia cards - but it seems to me that Nvidia's pricing model has made the Vega 56 viable. That strikes me as a hilarious bit of irony.
I really wish I needed a GPU right now. I would buy this one (or two):
Video Card: Sapphire - Radeon RX VEGA 64 8 GB NITRO+ Video Card ($399.99 @ Newegg)
Cheers!