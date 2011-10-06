Four SAS 6 Gb/s RAID Controllers, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Data Throughput In RAID 0, 5, And 5 Degraded

RAID 0

The LSI MegaRAID 9265 clearly wins the RAID 0 benchmark. Adaptec's RAID 6805 cannot keep up.

RAID 5

The cacheless HighPoint RocketRAID 2720SGL handles sequential RAID 5 operations well, leaving the field and closely followed by the Areca ARC-1880i. Adaptec's RAID 6805 and LSI's MegaRAID 9265-8i seem to run out of steam during this test.

RAID 5 Degraded