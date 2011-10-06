Four SAS 6 Gb/s RAID Controllers, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Data Throughput In RAID 6, 6 Degraded, And 10

RAID 6

As in the RAID 5 metric, the HighPoint RocketRAID 2720SGL exhibits the best sequential throughout in RAID 6, while Areca's ARC-1880i comes in second. It seems that the LSI MegaRAID 9265-8i doesn’t like RAID 6 very much.

RAID 6 Degraded

RAID 10

It's opposite day! LSI's MegaRAID 9265-8i posts sub-par performance in RAID 5 and 6, but pulls out all the stops in RAID 10. The Areca ARC-1880i outclasses the three other controllers during the sequential read benchmark.