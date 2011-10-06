Four SAS 6 Gb/s RAID Controllers, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Data Throughput In RAID 6, 6 Degraded, And 10
RAID 6
As in the RAID 5 metric, the HighPoint RocketRAID 2720SGL exhibits the best sequential throughout in RAID 6, while Areca's ARC-1880i comes in second. It seems that the LSI MegaRAID 9265-8i doesn’t like RAID 6 very much.
RAID 6 Degraded
RAID 10
It's opposite day! LSI's MegaRAID 9265-8i posts sub-par performance in RAID 5 and 6, but pulls out all the stops in RAID 10. The Areca ARC-1880i outclasses the three other controllers during the sequential read benchmark.
I had a hard time deciding between 9265-8i, 1880 and 6805 a month ago. I bought the 6805 and always wondered why RAID-10 was not as fast as I thought it should be. This reviewed proved my worries.
I eventually went to RAID 6 with 6 Constellation ES 1TB disks. Here's where the adaptec really shines. This is for a photo/video storage/editing disk array.
Admittedly if I have a choice again I would have picked the Areca after seeing the numbers. Adaptec was the cheapest among all of them so it's not too much of a regret.
That said can you please talk more to the differences performance wise between SATA and SAS? I understand the reliability argument, however I wonder if for my purposes I would not be better served by using cheaper SATA disks over SAS disks?
I would also love some direction with regard to a good enclosures/power supplies for a hard drive only enclosure. I realize I am quickly priced out of an enterprise solution in this arena, but have seen at least a couple cheaper options online such as the Sans Digital TR8M+B. (This enclosure is normally bundeled with some RocketRaid controller which I would probably discard in favor of either the Adaptec or LSI solution.)