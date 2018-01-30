Trending

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB HDD Review

By

10TB HDD Performance Testing

Comparison Products

HGST Deskstar (6TB)

Seagate Ironwolf (10TB)

WD Black (6TB)

We chose other high-capacity 7,200-RPM products for comparison. The Seagate IronWolf is very similar to the BarraCuda Pro, but it implements technologies designed to enhance performance in servers and NAS that experience higher levels of vibration than a normal desktop PC. The HGST Deskstar NAS and Western Digital Red Pro are also designed for NAS and server use.

The Seagate Desktop HDD and Western Digital Black are designed for the desktop like the BarraCuda Pro. The Desktop HDD is an older model that Seagate replaced with the Guardian Series. It is still available at online retailers.

Sequential Read Performance

To read about our storage tests in-depth, please check out How We Test HDDs And SSDs. We cover four-corner testing on page six of our How We Test guide.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The first chart measures sequential read performance in various locations on the platters. These products can lose to half of their performance when nearly full. The performance is highly dependent on where the data is located on the spinning disks.

Seagate's own marketing material claims the BarraCuda Pro is the fastest consumer HDD on the market. The sequential read test shows almost that. The Seagate IronWolf and IronWolf Pro came to market shortly after the BarraCuda and BarraCuda Pro. In some of our tests, the IronWolf (non-Pro) outperforms the BarraCuda Pro.

The two Seagate Guardian Series drives stand out in this test and outperform the other products.

Sequential Write Performance

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

We noticed the IronWolf has consistent performance but the BarraCuda Pro exhibits much more variation. The inconsistent sequential write performance appears to come from the advanced cache system that flushes data to the platters. Seagate designed the BarraCuda Pro for consumer use, and those workloads tend to be bursty in nature. Multi-tier cache is great for burst performance, but sustained workloads expose a slight weakness.

Random Read Performance

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Just like with solid-state drives, random read performance almost exclusively defines the desktop user experience. With disks, performance at higher queue depths (QD) takes on extra weight because it's much easier to stack commands. That's because HDDs can only serve a few hundred IOPS at top speed while an SSD serves thousands of IOPS with ease. The BarraCuda Pro provides impressive performance again, but the other drives are similar at QD1. The BarraCuda Pro scales better than most of the other products as we intensify the workload.

Random Write Performance

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

SSDs have such good random write performance that we often overlook this portion of the tests. HDDs have also made great strides in this area, but they are still vulnerable during multitasking and heavy workloads. The evil here is a full pause; that's the worst-case scenario that the drive needs to avoid. The advanced cache hierarchy does an excellent job of soaking up the incoming data. 

80% Mixed Sequential Workload

We describe our mixed workload testing in detail here and describe our steady state tests here.

Seagate trails Western Digital in low-QD mixed performance during light workloads. This is an area we would like to see Seagate and other manufacturers focus on in the future.

80% Mixed Random Workload

The mixed random results are similar between Seagate and Western Digital products. The older Seagate drive highlights the generational advances in the Guardian Series.

Sequential Steady-State

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The newer Seagate and Western Digital HDDs provide comparable performance until they reach the 50% mixture. After that point, the Red Pro and Black perform a little better as we further increase the writes in the mixture. We don't typically see these heavier write mixtures during normal desktop use, so we focus mainly on the 80% (consumer) and 70% (workstation) workloads.

Random Steady-State

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

With hard disk drives, the 4KB 100% write test turns into a cache-and-flush benchmark. The newer caching algorithms double the performance of the older products.

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

The Seagate BarraCuda Pro led most of the desktop application tests. The drive delivers very strong application performance for an HDD.

Application Storage Bandwidth

We average the results and present the data as throughput. The BarraCuda Pro 10TB led the other HDDs, but only by a small margin compared to the Seagate IronWolf.


MORE: Best SSDs


MORE: How We Test HDDs And SSDs


MORE: All SSD Content

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shrapnel_indie 30 January 2018 14:23
    ... what's a "NAND duffer"? I guess it doesn't matter since it has none. <grin>

    Someone gonna fix the typo in the summary/verdict box?
    Reply
  • phobicsq 30 January 2018 15:47
    Where's the 20tb??
    Reply
  • ZolaIII 30 January 2018 15:51
    20650951 said:
    ... what's a "NAND duffer"? I guess it doesn't matter since it has none. <grin>

    Someone gonna fix the typo in the summary/verdict box?

    A NAND buffer.
    Reply
  • sstanic 30 January 2018 15:54
    What about noise please? That is basically my only parameter, along with size.
    Reply
  • lsatenstein 30 January 2018 16:51
    I see WD Green at high prices. My last 1terrabyte drive was Canadian $49.00. Obviously a deal.
    However I should not be paying more than $60/terrabyte. for up to 2 terrabytes, and then lower cost per terrabyte for the additional terrabytes. Note the 3TB model at $102.00
    Reply
  • douglasfouts 30 January 2018 17:18
    I went through 6 Seagate 2tb drives in the past couple of years. Even though I bought brand new in the box disks they would only send refurbished replacements and *every single one of them* died within six months. Had to reinstall my OS multiple times and lost a fair share of files. Seagate used to be *the* brand to trust for reliability but now I wouldn't take one for free, the last two dead drives are still sitting on my shelf still under warranty and I don't even want the replacements.
    Reply
  • ElMojoMikeo 30 January 2018 18:01
    I have had two WD drives fail from the same shipment. I got both replaced with new ones from WD and no more problems with them since. I now put that down to rough treatment in transit. It still seems strange that parked heads still seem to cause some sort of damage in transit. Is there a maximum G force for parked heads?
    Reply
  • StevenRix_from_France 30 January 2018 18:20
    Saying it's not entirely Seagate's fault is wrong. It is entirely their fault.
    You forgot to mention Seagate had and still has designing flaws on their hardware, going from platters all the way to bad firmware. Their customer service is also a nightmare, they keep sending refurbished drives that will fail in only a few weeks of use. Once you buy a seagate drive, don't expect that much from that company. I will never buy a product from them ever again, whether it is consumer or enterprise level.
    Reply
  • tom10167 30 January 2018 20:02
    The barracuda pro comes in 12TB, I bought one today (!)
    Reply
  • Pixel13 30 January 2018 20:43
    Do Seagate drives still run hot enough to cook on? I've never yet had a HDD fail--and I've never owned any Seagate drives. Coincidence? Doubtful.
    Reply