Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850 PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 26.7A (133.5%) 3.3V: 27.3A (136.5%) 5VSB: 5.4A (180%) OPP 1168.46W (137.47%) OTP ✓ (120-130°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Over-current protection on the minor rails is set to normal levels, while it's quite high on the 5VSB rail. Not to worry, though: the PSU's corresponding circuit handles the increased load without a problem.

The OPP's triggering level is also quite high, at almost 137.5%. We think it should be set lower, to roughly 130% of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity.

Seasonic does enable over-temperature protection, a feature that every power supply should have. It'll save the PSU in case of a fan failure, for instance.

Lastly, the power-good signal is accurate, since it drops before the rails go out of spec.



