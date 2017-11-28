Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850 PSU Review

Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 26.7A (133.5%) 3.3V: 27.3A (136.5%) 5VSB: 5.4A (180%)
|OPP
|1168.46W (137.47%)
|OTP
|✓ (120-130°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
Over-current protection on the minor rails is set to normal levels, while it's quite high on the 5VSB rail. Not to worry, though: the PSU's corresponding circuit handles the increased load without a problem.
The OPP's triggering level is also quite high, at almost 137.5%. We think it should be set lower, to roughly 130% of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity.
Seasonic does enable over-temperature protection, a feature that every power supply should have. It'll save the PSU in case of a fan failure, for instance.
Lastly, the power-good signal is accurate, since it drops before the rails go out of spec.
Last week newegg had the 650 watt model on sale for $74.99. There was a $20.00 mail-in rebate which brought the price down to $54.99. On top of that there was a free $30.00 gift certificate for a fresh food vendor online which my wife wasted no time in using. That brought the final price down to $24.99. Best deal I've taken advantage of this year.
Initially I was really impressed that there was so much power in such a small package. Until I saw the cables, and the ridiculous capacitors. I know this brings a fantastic level of ripple, but I don't like it at all.
I gotta say, I really don't like this trend with higher end power supplies. As a modder, my cables are visible. And these cables would be satisfactory, if the capacitors were located ON THE PSU SIDE!! But they are located on the component side where they can be seen in all their glorious ugliness. It is not recommended to change the polarity..
I will be checking the units I buy more carefully moving forward. I would much rather have a longer power supply unit that has the caps inside.
Bottom line though, it is a gold 850W unit at an affordable price and a 10 year warranty. For efficient cards like the RX570/580 and GTX 1060, there are enough cables for 6 video cards. Pretty good for mining, but as for a visible gaming rig I have to say 4 out of 5 stars for functionality. Just put the caps at the other end of the cable, ya big dummy.
The PCIe cables are a little different than what I am used to. The 850 model and my 650 watt version have PCIe cables with two connectors instead of just one at their device end. Does that mean one PCIe cable can be used for both connections on a graphics card? On the other hand do I still have to use two PCIe cables and let one connector on each cable just hang there?
Anybody else know?
It's okay though ... they will survive without your money.
I went back and read the review. In the specs it shows 3 PCI-e cables and 6 connectors. It also indicates the 3 cables could be used with 3 video cards, each requiring 2 connectors.
I'll take a look at the video. I've watched some of his other clips.
Don't know how I missed this development.