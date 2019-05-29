SilverStone ST1000-PTS Power Supply Review: Downsizing To The Extreme

Performance, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The overall performance that the SilverStone ST1000-PTS achieves is low; clearly this unit cannot meet the competition in the 1000W capacity.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Despite its compact dimensions, the high power density and the 120mm fan, the ST1000-PTS manages to keep its overall noise output low.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

This is a highly efficient platform, but as it seems Enhance Electronics had to sacrifice performance in other areas, to achieve this.

