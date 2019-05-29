SilverStone ST1000-PTS Power Supply Review: Downsizing To The Extreme

SilverStone ST1000-PTS Power Supply. (Credit: Tom's Hardware)

The major assets of the SilverStone ST1000-PTS power supply are its compact dimensions (142mm or 5.59 inches depth), low noise output and the highly efficient platform, which meets the 80 PLUS Platinum and Cybenetics ETA-A+ efficiency standards. Is this is enough though to justify the high asking price of $254 (£195)? The fact is that there are better performing products in the same price range, so SilverStone has to either lower this unit's price or release a new version with improved performance, to keep up with the tough competition from Corsair, FSP and Seasonic.

We have already evaluated the ST1200-PTS, so it was a matter of time before we put its smaller brother on the test bench. The SilverStone ST1000-PTS has the same compact dimensions with the 1200W unit, but because of the smaller capacity it achieves a lower power density score which still looks impressive though, at 554W per liter (it is 664W per liter for the ST1200-PTS). Clearly SilverStone participates in an endless race with one goal in mind, to downsize its power supplies as much as possible. Some years ago, a PSU with only 140mm length had a hard time achieving 750W max power and we see nowadays similar dimension units going up to 1200W, while still keeping the noise output low.

box_top_front

box_front

box_top

box_side

box_rear

box_open1

box_open2

box_cables1

box_cables2

box_bundle box_top_front

box_front

box_top

box_side

box_rear

box_open1

box_open2

box_cables1

box_cables2

box_bundle

Inside the box, you’ll find several useful accessories. In addition to usual stuff like, fixing bolts and zip ties, it also includes several Velcro straps and a magnetic dust filter, which can be attached at the PSU's fan grille and prevent dust build up at its internals.

psu_top1

psu_top_front

psu_front

psu_side1

psu_side2

psu_top_rear

psu_rear

psu_top2

psu_standby1

psu_standby2

psu_standby3 psu_top1

psu_top_front

psu_front

psu_side1

psu_side2

psu_top_rear

psu_rear

psu_top2

psu_standby1

psu_standby2

psu_standby3

The ST1000-PTS looks like a 600-750W unit rather than a 1kW one, thanks to its small dimensions. Normally 1kW units have a length of 160-180mm, but the ST1000-PTS is 140mm long.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Enhance Electronics Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A+ (91-94%) Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (D12SH-12) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 87 x 142mm Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 22 83 3 0.3 Watts 120 996 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (750mm) 1 1 16AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (550mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+150mm) 4 8 16-18AWG No SATA (610mm+140mm+140mm+140mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (610mm+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm) 2 6 / 2 18-22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

All cables are modular and there are two EPS connectors along with eight PCIe ones. Actually the ST1000-PTS uses exactly the same cable configuration as the ST1200-PTS, meaning that it offers a great amount of connectors. The distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal at 140-150mm, but for the PCIe ones, a 100-110mm clearance would be better, since the corresponding sockets on power hungry graphics cards are usually installed side by side.

cable2

cable3

cable4

cable5

cable6

cable1 cable2

cable3

cable4

cable5

cable6

cable1

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Enhance Electronics PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x RS2505M-U1 (600V, 25A @ 150°C) APFC MOSFETS 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 2x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (450V, 560uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ohm) IC Driver 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ATK AT6101ZS & CM03X Green PFC Controller Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901T6 Topology Primary side: Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 8x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Infineon BSC018NE2LS (25V, 97A @ 100°C, 1.4mOhm)

PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7160A Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Rubycon (3-6,000 @ 105°C, YXG), Suncon (105°C)

Polymers: Unicon (UPH), CapXon (PT) Supervisor IC SITI PS223 (OCP, OTP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Yate Loon D12SH -12 (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Rifle Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFR10V45CT SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller ATK AT6002H

The ST1000-PTS uses the same parts with the ST1200-PTS, with the only difference being the addition of a small number of CapXon polymer caps on the secondary side. We expected to see differences in the PFC and the main switching FETs and in the FETs that regulate the +12V rail, but there are all the same. Even the bulk caps are identical, which is weird!

top1

top2

top4

top3

transienta1

transienta2

transientb1

transientb2

NTC_thermistor_and_relay1

NTC_thermistor_and_relay2

X_caps_and_MOV

bridge_rectifier

APFC_side_FET

APFC_side_close1

APFC_side_boost_diode1

APFC_side_boost_diode2

APFC_side

bulk_cap1

bulk_cap2

main_FETs

CM6901T6X

main_transformer

5VSB_circuit

5VSB_rectifier

5VSB_transformer top1

top2

top4

top3

transienta1

transienta2

transientb1

transientb2

NTC_thermistor_and_relay1

NTC_thermistor_and_relay2

X_caps_and_MOV

bridge_rectifier

APFC_side_FET

APFC_side_close1

APFC_side_boost_diode1

APFC_side_boost_diode2

APFC_side

bulk_cap1

bulk_cap2

main_FETs

CM6901T6X

main_transformer

5VSB_circuit

5VSB_rectifier

5VSB_transformer

The platform is provided by Enhance Electronics and, on the primary side, a full bridge topology is used along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, a synchronous rectification scheme is used for the +12V rail, with eight FETs handling this rail, and the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. The electrolytic filtering caps are provided by respectable manufacturers and are of high quality. The majority of polymer caps is provided by Unicon; we also found several CapXon polymer caps.

12V_FETs

caps1

caps2

caps4

caps3

VRMs

modular_front1

modular_front2

modular_front3

main_PCB1

main_PCB2

main_PCB3

530C_7LGN2

AT6002HSP8

driver_ICs

LI18_357T_XB

LT8B14_RS1M

transistor_UTC_UMTW_2SB772L

PJ8036_SS14

fan

fan_close 12V_FETs

caps1

caps2

caps4

caps3

VRMs

modular_front1

modular_front2

modular_front3

main_PCB1

main_PCB2

main_PCB3

530C_7LGN2

AT6002HSP8

driver_ICs

LI18_357T_XB

LT8B14_RS1M

transistor_UTC_UMTW_2SB772L

PJ8036_SS14

fan

fan_close

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content