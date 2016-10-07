SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Even for an 80 PLUS Platinum power supply, the ST85F-PT's efficiency levels are quite high. In the 150 W to 490 W load region, efficiency lands between 92%-94% so long as you keep the combined load on the minor rails below 50 W.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Our IR camera doesn't reveal dangerously high temperatures inside the PSU. Apparently, the 120 mm fan does a fairly good job despite its low maximum speed.
First one must have been an mistake since it does drop the PWR_OK after the voltages are already out of spec.
This PSU is affected by a fake power good signal, which usually is the case in Sirfa's platform.
In the cons section. Sometimes I don't mention the fake power good signal, when the hold-up time is already too low. But I will make sure that I do from now on.
No comment on vacant modular socket plugs. First time I've seen that. Also the copper bars aren't a feature I've seen commented on before.