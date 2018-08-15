SilverStone SX650-G PSU Review: Lots Of Power In A Small Form Factor

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 74A (136.5%) 5V: 38.35A (174.3%) 3.3V: >40.1A (>182.3%) 5VSB: 4.4A (176%) OPP 880.6W (135.5%) OTP ✗ (>200°C ambient) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Over-current protection was set high on every rail, especially 3.3V. The same goes for over-power protection, which was set 230W higher than the PSU's nominal capacity.

We heated the SX650-G up to 200°C and it didn't shut down. So, as far as we're able to tell, this platform doesn't have over-temperature protection.

