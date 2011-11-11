Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

High Detail, FXAA Enabled
Visual fidelity improves a lot with high details selected and FXAA applied to smooth out aliasing artifacts. Of course, at this setting, the game asks a lot more from graphics hardware, too.
At 1080p, a Radeon HD 5770 or GeForce GTX 550 Ti is required to handle high details with FXAA enabled. At 1680x1050, the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 is just capable of delivering a 31 FPS minimum. However, the other low-end cards struggle.
Looks like I'm both CPU and GPU limited with Phenom x4 and ATI 4870.
Just look at 6850/GTX460 and 6970/GTX 570. The 560 Ti and 6950 will be in the middle of those, closer to the higher end though.
But even if this game doesn't quite push the top cards, you gotta commend them for the great scaling! Some of the worst console ports doesn't even HAVE graphics settings, in other games the settings make little difference in the hardware needed, and based on these screenshots (if rather small, larger ones please!) the game looks almost as good if you turn the settings down some.