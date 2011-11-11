Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

High Detail, FXAA Enabled

Visual fidelity improves a lot with high details selected and FXAA applied to smooth out aliasing artifacts. Of course, at this setting, the game asks a lot more from graphics hardware, too.

At 1080p, a Radeon HD 5770 or GeForce GTX 550 Ti is required to handle high details with FXAA enabled. At 1680x1050, the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 is just capable of delivering a 31 FPS minimum. However, the other low-end cards struggle.