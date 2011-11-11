Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Ultra Detail, 4x MSAA Plus Transparent/Adaptive AA
If you want to address transparent textures without applying FXAA’s blurring effect, transparency AA is the way to go. Use Nvidia’s Transparent AA and AMD’s Adaptive AA technologies.
Keep in mind that these techniques are similar, but yield a different result. Nvidia’s TrSSAA causes a larger performance hit, but does a better job of smoothing foliage edges in this particular game when movement is involved.
At ultra details with transparency anti-aliasing and 4x MSAA, only the fastest cards like AMD's Radeon HD 6970, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 570, and its GeForce GTX 460 in SLI provide playable frame rates.
Looks like I'm both CPU and GPU limited with Phenom x4 and ATI 4870.
Just look at 6850/GTX460 and 6970/GTX 570. The 560 Ti and 6950 will be in the middle of those, closer to the higher end though.
But even if this game doesn't quite push the top cards, you gotta commend them for the great scaling! Some of the worst console ports doesn't even HAVE graphics settings, in other games the settings make little difference in the hardware needed, and based on these screenshots (if rather small, larger ones please!) the game looks almost as good if you turn the settings down some.